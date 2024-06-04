Loved Ashok Pathak aka Binod’s innocence in Panchayat 3? Here’s a list of his best performances to watch

Panchayat has become synonymous with an entertainment ride that no cinephile can ever get over. The show has given a spike to some of the best talents in the industry including Jitendra Kumar, Faisal Malik, and Ashok Pathak among others. Abhishek, however, has emerged as a meme’s favorite and for all the right reasons.

You must have heard - Dekh raha hai na binod? That Vinod is Ashok Pathak. Here’s everything you need to know about him and his work so far.

Who is Ashok Pathak?

Ashok hails from Bihar’s Siwan district and later his family moved to Haryana looking for work. Coming from a poverty-enriched background, Pathak was compelled to start earning his livelihood from a young age. Indiatimes reported that the man of the hour even assisted his uncle in selling cotton where he would carry the produce on his bicycle to distant places and manage to get around a hundred rupees daily.

In one of the old interviews as per the portal, Pathak had revealed being one of those kind of kinds that his parents kept their kids away from because he had fallen into the addiction of gutkha, paan, and tobacco. But luckily after he joined college, things got better for him as Ashok got attracted to theatres.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Panchayat 3: Will 'Sachiv' Jitendra Kumar, 'Manju Devi' Neena Gupta, 'Pradhan ji' Raghubir Yadav return with seasons 4 and 5? Here's an update

In one of the college festivals, the Panchayat actor earned forty thousand rupees remuneration and that was the money he utilized to move to Mumbai. The city was lucky for Ashok and after a vigorous series of interviews, he landed some small character roles and good money to continue being ambitious for acting.

Best performances of Ashok Pathak

Ashik made his acting debut with Bittu Boss and went on to star in several series and movies including Shanghai, The Field, Saat Uchakkey, A Death in the Gunj, Pakauu Class of 83, Sacred Games, Aarya, Kathmandu Connection 2 and Guns of Benaras, among others. However, his biggest breakthrough remains Panchayat.

For the unversed, Ashok’s movie Sister Midnight was recently screened at Cannes 2024 where the actor made his debut in all grace and glamour. Stories like that of Ashok remind the struggling artists that all dreams are valid and achievable.

ALSO READ: Loved Manoj Tiwari’s Hind Ke Sitara song from Panchayat 3? Know roots of this folk sohar originating from lanes of Bihar