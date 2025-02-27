Loved Bobby Deol in Ek Badnaam Aashram S3 Part 2? 6 movies of actor to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, Jio Hotstar and Zee5; Soldier to Animal

After much wait, Bobby Deol-led Ek Badnaam Aashram Season 3 Part 2 recently dropped on MX Player. The audiences have been loving his performance as Baba Nirala and were eager to see how the story continues in the series. Well, if you also loved his performance in the show, then here are some of his films on multiple OTT platforms that will impress you.

Bobby Deol movies to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, Jio Hotstar and Zee5:

1. Animal

After being away from the big screen for a while, Bobby Deol made a comeback in 2023 with Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal. With his portrayal of the antagonist Abrar Haque, he proved nothing is impossible for this veteran Bollywood actor. If you wish to watch his power-packed performance in this Ranbir Kapoor-led actioner, then stream it on Netflix.

2. Soldier

Back in the 90s, Bobby Deol made the audience go gaga with his acting skills. Soldier was one of the movies that made him a household name. Directed by Abbas–Mustan and produced by Tips Industries, the action thriller film also featured Preity Zinta, Rakhee Gulzar, Farida Jalal, Suresh Oberoi, Dalip Tahil, Sharat Saxena, Salim Ghouse and Ashish Vidyarthi. Soldier is now available on Prime Video.

3. Barsaat

Barsaat was the film that introduced the entertainment industry to the talented actor Bobby Deol. The romantic action film was his first movie as a lead. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the 1995 movie also marked Twinkle Khanna’s debut as an actor. If you wish to watch Deol’s first movie, then tune in to Zee5.

4. Gupt: The Hidden Truth

After Barsaat came Gupt: The Hidden Truth which increased Deol’s popularity among cinema lovers. The hit movie is based on Louis Thomas’s novel, Good Children Don't Kill. This Rajiv Rai directorial can be enjoyed on Prime Video.

5. Ajnabee

Next up in this list of Bobby Deol movies to watch on OTT is Ajnabee. Even though it was a moderate success at the box office, the Animal actor’s performance is hard to miss in this 2001 action thriller film. Directed by Abbas–Mustan, it also starred Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor and Bipasha Basu. Jio Hotstar is where one should be headed to watch this entertainer.

6. Bichhoo

Bobby Deol’s filmography is incomplete without mentioning the 2000 action thriller film, Bichhoo. It is a remake of the 1994 film, Léon: The Professional and also starred Rani Mukerji as the female lead. It is now available to watch on Jio Hotstar.

