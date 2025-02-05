Loveyapa: Aamir Khan has cameo in Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor's rom-com? Director Advait Chandan shares details

Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan is preparing for his big screen debut with Loveyapa. The romantic comedy also stars Khushi Kapoor in the lead. Aamir has been actively promoting the movie with the lead pair. Director Advait Chandan recently confirmed that the superstar has a cameo in the film and shared some details.

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Loveyapa director Advait Chandan was asked if Aamir Khan had a cameo in the movie. In response, Advait stated, “He does. He’s there for two shots. When you watch the film, you’ll definitely see him.”

Earlier, a visual from Aamir Khan’s song Pehla Nasha from the film Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar was used in a track of Loveyapa. In the romantic track, Rehna Kol, Junaid Khan, and Khushi Kapoor were seen in a drive-in theater, and the Pehla Nasha footage played in the background. Junaid even got on top of a car and spread his arms just like his dad.

Aamir Khan has been hosting special screenings of his son’s first theatrical film. Many Bollywood celebrities have graced them and shared their thoughts about the upcoming movie. Karan Johar took to Instagram and posted his review.

He said, “Drum roll for 2025s first love story success story… #loveyapa talks to the Tech and App obsessed Gen Z with a love story that is hugely entertaining and makes solid points with brevity and precision … its what you genuinely call a great time at the movies!!!!”

Advertisement

Praising the cast and director, Karan added, “You will fall in love with all the characters (terrific ensemble) and root for the magical and endearing leads #junaidkhan and @khushikapoor … I can happily watch the film again and top credit to director @advaitchandan for bringing pace, relentless energy, humour, emotion and solid story telling to the fore!!!”

The cast of Loveyapa includes Grusha Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Tanvika Parlikar, Kiku Sharda, Devishi Madaan, Aaditya Kulshreshth, Nikhil Mehta, Jason Tham, Yunus Khan, Yuktam Khosla, and Kunj Anand.

Presented by AGS Entertainment and Phantom, Loveyapa is a Phantom Studios production. Directed by Advait Chandan, the film will arrive in cinemas on February 7, 2025.