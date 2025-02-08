Loveyapa: Aamir Khan poses with daughter Ira at screening; latter calls brother Junaid and Khushi Kapoor ‘good on-screen cry-ers’

Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan made his big screen debut with the recently released movie Loveyapa. He stars opposite Khushi Kapoor in the romantic comedy. Junaid’s sister Ira Khan recently reviewed the movie and praised his and Khushi’s crying on screen. She also dropped an adorable picture with Aamir from the screening.

Today, February 8, 2025, Ira Khan took to Instagram and shared a few pictures from the special screening of Loveyapa. In the first photo, she posed alongside Junaid Khan while pointing towards him and the ‘Now Showing’ sign of the film. In the second photo, Ira was all smiles with father Aamir Khan. The last slide was a cute selfie of hers.

In the caption, Ira exclaimed, “Junnu on the big screen!!” accompanied by partying face and smiling face with hearts emojis.

Expressing pride in her brother, she continued, “If you knew Junaid personally, you’d realize just how good of an actor he is playing this role!”

Showering love on Junaid and Khushi Kapoor for their crying sequences, Ira added, “The whole cast has done a great job. Genuinely. From the little roles to the big ones! Junaid and @khushikapoor are such good on-screen cry-ers! Go watch Loveyappa in theatres now!!”

Ira Khan’s post for Loveyapa:

Touched by Ira Khan’s praise, Khushi Kapoor left red heart emojis in the comments section of the post.

Earlier, Janhvi Kapoor also couldn’t keep calm over Khushi Kapoor’s big screen debut. She flaunted her love for her sister with her customized Loveyapa t-shirt, which also featured their childhood picture.

In the caption, Janhvi said, “My khushu is bringing romcoms (back) so proud of u khushu for keeping your head down and working hard and doing what you love with so much honesty, sincerity, strength and kindness.”

Lauding the movie, the Dhadak actress added, “The cutest little romcom with fun, laughter, fresh energy and a little bit of (tears) but maybe that’s just me because I hate to see my khushu cry!!!!!!!!”

Presented by AGS Entertainment and Phantom, Loveyapa is a Phantom Studios production. Directed by Advait Chandan, the film was released in theaters on February 7, 2025.