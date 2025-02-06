Loveyapa: Janhvi Kapoor shares aww-worthy PICS with sister Khushi Kapoor as she reviews her ‘cutest little rom-com’ co-starring Junaid Khan

Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan starrer Loveyapa is just a day away from its big release in the theaters. The rom-com has already been creating immense buzz on the internet. Meanwhile, the loving sister Janhvi Kapoor flaunted her customized t-shirt as she sent a major shout-out to her 'Khushu' and reviewed the ‘cutest’ rom-com.

On February 6, Janhvi Kapoor posted a series of pictures featuring her and her sister, Khushi Kapoor. The post began with an adorable photo featuring the Kapoor sisters as Janhvi planted a sweet kiss on Khushi’s cheek and gave her a tight hug. It was followed by her stunning clicks that also included her gorgeous selfies and pouts. The post concluded with another aww-so-cute click of both the sisters.

Nonetheless, what made the post even more special was Janhvi Kapoor’s choice of outfit. She was seen donning a customized black crop top with "Love Yapa Yapa U THE MOST" written on it, followed by a heart that had Janhvi and Khushi’s childhood photograph. She paired it with matching black denims.

"My khushu is bringing romcoms so proud of u khushu for keeping your head down and working hard and doing what you love with so much honesty, sincerity, strength and kindness," the post was captioned.

"#Loveyapa in theatres near you from tomorrow the cutest little romcom with fun, laughter, fresh energy and a little bit of but maybe that’s just me because I hate to see my khushu cry!!!!!!!! PS. You better wear a t-shirt with my face on it when my movie releases," she further added.

Janhvi Kapoor reviews Loveyapa

Reacting to the post, Khushi Kapoor dropped an adorable comment stating, "I loveeeeeee YAPA youuuuuuuu." In addition to this, Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, and Veer Pahariya among others dropped multiple red-heart emojis.

The screening of Loveyapa was hosted on Wednesday for the industry members that witnessed the attendance of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan among others.

Directed by Advait Chandan, Loveyapa marks the silver screen debut of Khushi and Junaid. It also features Grusha Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Kiku Sharda, and Kunj Anand in key roles. Presented by AGS Entertainment and Phantom, Loveyapa is poised to release tomorrow, i.e. on February 7, 2025.