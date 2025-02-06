Loveyapa: Javed Akhtar calls Junaid Khan, Khushi Kapoor’s film ‘bahut kamaal'; Dharmendra says it is ‘ghar ghar ki kahani’
Javed Akhtar, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal, and other celebs review Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor's upcoming film Loveyapa. Check out their thoughts below!
Last night, a host of celebrities gathered to witness Advait Chandan's Loveyapa at a special screening. The premiere of Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan’s debut film became a starry affair. Javed Akhtar called it ‘bahut kamaal,’ Dharmendra described it as a ‘ghar ghar ki kahaani’, with Ali Fazal and Shabana Azmi also sharing their reviews.
According to Hindustan Times, a video shared by the film's team from the screening showcases various actors, directors, and film personalities praising the Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan starrer. Veteran actor Dharmendra lauded the natural performances of the young stars, saying, “Ghar ghar ki kahani hai ye. Very natural, kahin bhi aisa nhi laga acting kar raha hai.” (This is the story of every home. He acted very naturally, never did it seem like he was putting on a show).
Ali Fazal gave the film a thumbs-up, while Shabana Azmi called it 'very nice' and noted how it highlights our growing obsession with mobile phones. Javed Akhtar also praised the film, calling it “bahut kamaal ki alag picture hai”. (It's a wonderful, very different movie).
At Wednesday’s screening, Aamir Khan was joined by his friends and industry icons Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, making it a star-studded affair. Alongside the three Khans, the event also saw young stars like Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Vedang Raina, and Ibrahim Ali Khan, who grabbed attention with their presence.
Directed by Advait Chandan, Loveyapa marks the theatrical debut of Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan. The film also features Grusha Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Kiku Sharda, and Kunj Anand in key roles. Backed by AGS Entertainment and Phantom, Loveyapa is set to release on February 7, 2025.
