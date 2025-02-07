Loveyapa: Junaid Khan reacts to criticism for his dance; says, 'I think I am not a very good...'

Aamir Khan’s son, Junaid Khan, received immense appreciation for his debut film, Maharaj. Making a shift in genre, he is now enjoying the release of his rom-com, Loveyapa, alongside Khushi Kapoor. Nonetheless, a section of internet users also passed judgments on his dancing skills. In response, Khan admitted that he is not a good dancer and expressed that he is okay with the trolls.

While speaking with Money Control, Junaid Khan was asked about the social media trolling he has faced for his dance steps. In response, he shared that he has a publicist team that keeps him informed about everything happening on the internet.

He further admitted with a smile, "I think I am not a very good dancer, and people make fun of me for that. It is probably expected. I think it's okay. I don't particularly mind it so much."

"I think that beyond a point, you know, we are all trying to get our film out there as much as possible. As long as you know about the film and if it makes you watch the trailer, then it's okay—you can make fun of me a little bit," he added.

During the same interview, when asked if he feels the pressure of Friday, the actor mentioned that he hasn’t had the time to feel it. He noted that this was the first time he was promoting his film in such a way—doing events, traveling, and meeting so many people. He called it exciting and pointed out the enthusiasm they’ve been receiving from the audience as well.

Junaid went on to share that he watched the film’s final print just a couple of days before its release and hoped that the audience would connect with it.

Directed by Advait Chandan, the rom-com, led by Junaid and Khushi, also features Grusha Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Kiku Sharda, and Kunj Anand in key roles. Presented by AGS Entertainment and Phantom, Loveyapa has been released in theaters today, i.e., February 7, 2025.

The film is facing a clash with Himesh Reshammiya’s Badass Ravi Kumar and the re-releases of cult classics, including Padmaavat, Jab We Met, and more.