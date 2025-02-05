Loveyapa: Junaid Khan reveals he wouldn’t be casting himself as lead in Advait Chandan’s rom-com; Know why

Junaid Khan, son of Aamir Khan, made his acting debut with the Netflix film Maharaja in 2024. He is now gearing up for his big-screen appearance in the romantic comedy Loveyapa, where he stars alongside Khushi Kapoor. While promotions, Junaid shared that he initially had doubts about accepting Loveyapa when it was offered to him. He shared being a bit surpriesed when director Advait Chandan asked him to portray the lead role and shared that his personality was different and was so far away from the character.

In a recent chat with SCREEN, Junaid Khan shared that he was initially surprised when he was chosen for the role, as he felt his personality was vastly different from the character. He revealed that he even questioned the director about whether they were certain he was the right fit.

Despite his doubts, he noted that director Advait Chandan and producer Madhu Mantena were confident in their decision to cast him.

Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor both discussed how Loveyapa is a remake of the Tamil film Love Today. Junaid explained that director Advait Chandan approached him with the idea, informing him that he had secured the rights to the Tamil film and suggesting he watch it.

Junaid shared that the simple premise of the story—a guy visiting the girl's family, and her father asking them to exchange their phones—immediately caught his attention and excited him. He also praised Pradeep Ranganathan, who directed, wrote, and acted in Love Today, calling his work fantastic.

Khushi Kapoor mentioned that she had watched the original film after her father recommended it, and she immediately loved the story.

She recalled that after the first narration, there were no second thoughts about taking the role. She praised the scriptwriter, Sneha, for her humorous narration, which made it feel like they were already watching the film. Khushi added that there was never any doubt in her mind; she was simply thrilled to be a part of it.

Other than Junaid and Khushi, Loveyapa also stars Ashutosh Rana and Kiku Sharda in important roles. The film will be released in theaters on February 7, 2025.