Loveyapa: Junaid Khan shares saying THIS to hide about being Aamir Khan's son from auto driver: ‘He was shocked…’

Although he is the son of a Bollywood icon, Junaid Khan chooses to travel by auto instead of luxury cars. In a recent chat with Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa on their YouTube channel, the actor recounted a humorous story about how he managed to hide his identity from an auto driver after unexpectedly crossing paths with his father, Aamir Khan, who was in a Mercedes at a traffic signal. He shared, 'The auto driver was shocked and asked me if I knew him, and I said, "Yes, my grandmother and his mother are from the same place."

Junaid Khan shared a lighthearted story about one of his auto rides, recalling that he was traveling from Andheri to Bandra for a rehearsal when, coincidentally, his father Aamir Khan was returning from Yash Raj Studios. At a red signal, his father's car stopped next to his auto.

While Junaid was engrossed in his phone, his father rolled down the window to greet him, and Junaid returned the greeting. Once the signal turned green, both vehicles moved forward. The auto driver, surprised by the encounter, asked if Junaid knew the person in the car. Junaid responded, saying, "Yes, we live in the same area. His mother and my grandmother are both from Banaras."

When Junaid Khan was asked why he prefers traveling by auto despite having several luxury cars at home, he explained that it was a practical choice. He mentioned that in a city like Mumbai, taking an auto is the best option since cars often get stuck in traffic and finding parking can be a hassle.

He added that not many people recognize him, with only one instance where an auto driver identified him. On the other hand, Khushi Kapoor shared that her parents never allowed her to ride in an auto.

Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor made their Bollywood debuts with direct-to-OTT releases Maharaj and The Archies, respectively. They are now gearing up for their theatrical debuts with Advait Chandan’s Loveyapa. This romantic drama, a remake of the Tamil hit Love Today, is set to hit the big screens on February 7, 2025.