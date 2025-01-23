Loveyapa song Kaun Kinna Zaroori Si OUT: Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s song will surely get special place in your heartbreak playlist
Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s song, Kaun Kinna Zaroori Si from Loveyapa has been released. The heartbreak song is sure to get a special place in your playlist. Check it ut.
Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor starrer is inching close to its release date. The entire star-cast is busy promoting their upcoming rom-com while most recently, the makers dropped the latest track from their film, Kaun Kinna Zaroori Si.
On January 23, the makers of Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor starrer Loveyapa dropped the latest track, Kaun Kinna Zaroori Si from the film. A 2: 46 min song showcases an emotional state that begins by presenting a heartbreak between both the characters.
Sung by Vishal Mishra, the song is composed by Suyyash Rai and0 Siddharth Singh.