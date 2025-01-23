Loveyapa song Kaun Kinna Zaroori Si OUT: Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s song will surely get special place in your heartbreak playlist

Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s song, Kaun Kinna Zaroori Si from Loveyapa has been released. The heartbreak song is sure to get a special place in your playlist. Check it ut.

By Krishma Sharma
Published on Jan 23, 2025  |  12:04 PM IST |  328
Pic Courtesy: Zee Studios YouTube
Pic Courtesy: Zee Studios YouTube

Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor starrer is inching close to its release date. The entire star-cast is busy promoting their upcoming rom-com while most recently, the makers dropped the latest track from their film, Kaun Kinna Zaroori Si.

On January 23, the makers of Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor starrer Loveyapa dropped the latest track, Kaun Kinna Zaroori Si from the film. A 2: 46 min song showcases an emotional state that begins by presenting a heartbreak between both the characters.

Sung by Vishal Mishra, the song is composed by Suyyash Rai and0 Siddharth Singh.


Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Krishma Sharma

Journalism is not just a profession, but a passion for Krishma Sharma. With an experience of over three years

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles