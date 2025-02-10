Loveyapa: When Junaid Khan traveled on local train after shoot and the reason proves he's true Mumbaikar

Aamir Khan is one of the biggest stars of B-town who owns all the luxuries that are needed for a comfortable and luxurious life. However, both his kids Ira Khan and Junaid Khan are never seen boasting about them. In fact, the Loveyapa actor often ditches all the expensive vehicles his dad owns to use local transport to commute. In a recent interview, the upcoming star stated that he used a trail after his film’s shoot for a very practical reason. Read on!

Junaid Khan is often papped arriving at events in an auto-rickshaw, wearing basic clothes and carrying his favorite backpack. But did you know Aamir Khan’s son also took a train home after wrapping the shoot for Loveyapa? During a conversation with The Thugesh Show, comedian Aaditya Kulshreshth, who made his film debut with the rom-com revealed that the Maharaj debutant went from Mira Road to Bandra by train.

Sharing the reason behind it, Junaid was quick to state that the production team provides them with vehicles to commute. However, he added, “Ek baar maine train li kyunki wo highway jam tha kuchh election ka counting chal raha tha. Maine train le liya. Kaun 3 ghanta baithega traffic mein? Main practical baat bol raha hu. (Once I took the train because the highway was jammed due to some election counting going on. I took the train. Who’s going to sit for 3 hours in traffic? I’m speaking practically).”

Earlier, when Farah Khan asked Junaid why he travels in a rickshaw, the actor responded that it is very convenient. He also added that there are multiple cars in his house which he can use whenever needed. However, he uses public transport to save time and avoid getting stuck in traffic.

Once, he also recalled meeting his father at the traffic signal. While he was in a rickshaw, Aamir was in his swanky luxury car. However, Mr. Perfectionist was quick to roll his window down and both of them greeted each other. Upon watching this, the auto driver was surprised. When he asked how Junaid knew the B-town celeb, he responded by saying that they live in the same area and that Aamir’s mother and his grandmother are both from Banaras.