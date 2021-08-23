Loveyatri actress Warina Hussain on Afghanistan Crisis: Only air one will now breathe will be of suppression

The ongoing Afghanistan Crisis has led to several celebrities sharing their experience of being in the country. Warina Hussain, who has co-starred with in Dabangg 3 and Aayush Sharma in Loveyatri speaks on the current crisis. In a chat with Hindustan Times, Warina spoke about fleeing the country twenty years ago. She said that her family had to move away from Afghanistan because of this war and turmoil and the current situation seems eerily similar to her.

Speaking about fleeing Afghanistan two decades back, Warina said, “It’s a difficult time for me and my family. It’s eerily similar to 20 years ago. It was because of this war and turmoil that my family was forced to flee Afghanistan, and now, many years later, I see other families losing their homes.” She added, “My memories will always be of family picnics, food, and a beautiful spring in Kabul, which I doubt will ever be the same again; the only air one will now breathe will be of suppression”.

Further in the conversation, Warina mentioned that she is fortunate that India accepted her. “I was fortunate that India accepted me and became my home but I’m afraid that isn’t the case for everyone right now. Such a country’s conditions result in emergency immigration, resulting in thousands of refugees and asylum seekers arriving in neighboring countries, where immediate accommodation may be difficult,” said Warina.

Warina further spoke about United Nations intervention in the ongoing crisis. She said, “And for the United Nations to intervene. It’s the wish and plea of a woman who doesn’t want her fellow Afghan women to be treated as second-class citizens in their own nation”.

