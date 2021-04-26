Loveyatri actress Warina Hussain quotes Aamir Khan as she announces her exit from social media

Actress Warina Hussain said that her team will continue to share her work updates on social media. The actress was last seen in the song Munna Badnam Hua in Dabangg 3.

Actress Warina Hussain, who was seen in the romantic film Loveyatri, has announced her exit from social media. She shared a post on Instagram and quoted ’s statement from his last social media post on her personal handle. Though she did not reveal the exact reason for her exit, she assured her fans that her team will keep everyone updated about her upcoming films. The actress made her Hindi film debut with Loveyatri. She starred opposite ’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma.

Taking it to her official Instagram handle, she wrote, “In Aamir sir’s language, dropping the pretence.” Meanwhile, the post reads, “Peace out. I remember reading somewhere that you don’t have to announce your departure because this isn’t an airport. But I’ll do so for my friends and fans, whose love has always been my strength. This is my last social media post but my team will continue to manage my account so you can stay up to date on my work. Lots of love – Alien.”

Fans were upset after reading the post and started dropping comments. One fan asked, ‘But Whyyy???’ Another wrote, “will definitely miss you presence insta.” Aamir Khan had quit social media last month with a note which read as, "Considering that I am SO active anyway, I have decided to drop the pretence."

The actress had appeared in the song Munna Badnam Hua in Salman Khan's Dabangg 3. And she will next be seen in Dhiraj Kotkar's The Incomplete Man.

