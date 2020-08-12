Lowdown on Sanjay Dutt’s life: The UPS AND DOWNS the Bollywood star faced since his debut film Rocky

While we wish Sanjay Dutt a speedy recovery, here’s the lowdown on the ups and downs in the actor's dramatic life since his 1981 debut film Rocky.

Life has put B-Town actor Sanjay Dutt to the test again as he has been diagnosed with lung cancer. The 61-year-old star has now taken a break so he can get his treatment done. Sanjay Dutt has always been a fighter and his life has had curves and whirls more than one can imagine. Being in the film industry for over 39 years, the news of the actor's diagnosis has sent waves of shock amid fans and followers who wished him a speedy recovery.

Reportedly, Sanjay Dutt will soon be flying to the United States for treatment of stage 3 lung cancer. Throughout his life, the actor has been facing ups and downs and through it all, he emerged victorious even amid the most difficult circumstances one could imagine. While wishes from all over the world pour out for the actor for a speedy recovery, here is a lowdown on the challenges be it ups and downs that life has thrown at him ever since his debut film Rocky that was released in 1981.

The actor was launched by his late parents Sunil Dutt and Nargis in the film Rocky. While the film was mostly directed by his father Sunil, a few portions of the film had to be shot by Raj Khosla after the actor’s mother was diagnosed with cancer. A few days prior to the premiere, despite Nargis’ wish to watch the movie, she had passed away.

While the actor was cast in a number of films post Rocky, including Mahesh Bhatt’s Naam, Sanjay had made headlines for his behaviour. His drug-laden life resulted in him being sent to a rehabilitation center in the United States. Though that brought a halt to his career for a brief time, when he returned, he fell in love with Richa Sharma.

The actor married Richa in 1987 and had a daughter together. His daughter Trishala currently stays with her grandparents in the United States. Amid his marriage days with Richa, there were rumors that were being circulated that he had an affair with actress , but neither confirmed the news.

The actor bounced back in the industry with hit films like Sadak that was released in 1991, Yalgaar in 1992 and Gumrah in 1993. These films gave the actor a great impression in the Bollywood industry.

But sadly, it didn’t last long because in 1993 right when Khalnayak was about to be released on the big screen, the actor’s involvement in the Mumbai bomb blast of 1993 started to emerge. Despite his time in prison, the actor's film ‘Khalnayak’ was a massive hit in the industry.

His legal battle continued until he was sent to prison for five years in 2013. But amid his legal proceedings, the actor continued to appear in successful films like Vaastav and Munna Bhai MBBS that gained Sanjay massive praise.

Vaastav is still considered as one of his best films to date and it was this film that won him his first Filmfare Award. Amid all this, in 1996 the actor’s wife Richa passed away due to a brain tumor. In 2008, the actor got married to Maanayata Dutt and the couple have twins.

In 2016, the actor was released from prison and appeared in films like Bhoomi in 2017, Prassthanam in 2019 and Kalank in 2019. His biopic Sanju turned out to be the biggest hit that year. Meanwhile, now the actor has forthcoming movies like Bhuj: The Pride of India, KGF: Chapter 2 and Sadak 2 that released its trailer just a day after the actor revealed he will be taking a break.

