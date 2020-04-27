Lucknow Police sends Kanika Kapoor a notice to record a written statement

A day after Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor explained the controversies regarding her having tested corona positive last month, the Lucknow Police pasted a notice at her house, asking her to record her statement.

Kanika Kapoor has been charged under IPC Section 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and Section 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the IPC. Deepak Kumar Singh, ACP, Krishna Nagar said that the singer will have to come to the police station and give her written statement. Further action will be taken after this. On Sunday, Kanika took to Instagram to express her gratitude to the health workers who treated her. She also wrote that several stories were doing the rounds and she was fully aware and knew that some information has been misrepresented.

According to Kanika, she arrived in Mumbai on March 10 from the UK. During this time, she was scanned at the international airport. Until that time no advisory had been issued that required her to quarantine herself. She had come to Lucknow to meet her family on March 11, when there was no scanning system for domestic flights. On March 14 and 15, Kanika went to lunch and dinner with her friends. She pointed out that all the people she had interacted with in the UK, Mumbai and Lucknow are healthy and their reports have also come up negative.

