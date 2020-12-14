Lucky Ali: Here are the best pictures of the musical maestro with his daughter Tasmiyah and friends from Goa

As Lucky Ali’s song O Sanam is currently trending, here are a few best pictures of him along with his friends and daughter Tasmiyah.

Lucky Ali, who emerged as a popular figure of Indipop during the 90's, is currently spending quality time in Goa. However, we hardly get to see the musical maestro these days. But recently, actress Nafisa Ali Sodhi has shared a video wherein the ace singer can be seen crooning his hit track O Sanam and the clip went viral in no time. Lucky Ali is known for several hit songs like Sunoh, Aa Bhi Jaa, Teri Yaadein, Jaaney Kya Dhoondta Hai Yeh Mera Dil and more.

He is the son of late Bollywood actor Mehmood Ali. For more than three decades, Lucky Ali has touched millions of hearts with his soulful tracks and albums. For several years, he has stayed away from the limelight. But with the recent impromptu concert in Goa, Lucky Ali managed to entertain his fans yet again. While sharing the video, Nafisa wrote, “Lucky Ali live & impromptu at Arambol At Garden of Dreams‘ @officialluckyali #goa.” Soon, fans started commenting on her post. A user wrote, “The audience is so lucky that they got to witness such an intimate performance.” Another user wrote, “O Lucky how wonderfully you sing. Straight from the heart.” The song O Sanam is a part of his album Sunoh which was released in 1996.

Now recently, as Lucky Ali’s song O Sanam is trending, here are a few best pictures of him along with his friends and daughter Tasmiyah.

A few days, Nafisa has shared a few pictures of Lucky Ali from Goa’s Ashwem beach.

Lucky Ali has visited Navy station in Goa recently and he has shared a few pictures from his visit on his Instagram handle.

Earlier while sharing pictures of the singer, the actress wrote, “Lucky Ali : Love these photographs by Krishna Divkar of Lucky Ali in Goa . I am looking forward to his virtual concert as I was present and was totally impressed by the genius of this creative song write ,composer & musician . This is for all those who believe in his music .@officialluckyali #goa #musician #luckyali #legandary #indianmusicians.”

Lucky is currently in Goa and recording new music at Nafisa’s home. The actress took to her Instagram handle to announce the same. She wrote, “My buddy Lucky Ali in Goa and he is recording new music at my home . A gentle musical genius .... need all the blessings #goa.”

In 2018, Nafisa Ali shared a couple of pictures with Lucky from Goa and also posted a video of Tasmiyah singing. While sharing the same, the actress wrote, "Lunch with Salim Christopher (Jalal Agha's son), with Lucky and his daughter Tasmiyah... catching up."

