From Lucky Ali to Kirron Kher: 10 Bollywood celebs who were victims of a death hoax

Here are the list of celebrities in Bollywood who had fallen prey to death hoax and they had busted the news.

Being a celebrity has never been a cake walk especially in India and there are no second thoughts about it. After all, one ends up being in the constant media glare. From relationships to fashion statements, everything about the celeb life ends up being in the headlines. Besides, the rumours are also part and parcel of a celeb life here, be it rumours about their love life, tiffs, upcoming projects, celeb life is often surrounded with endless rumours and speculations from gossip-mongers.

Amid this, the celebs often fall prey to death hoaxes as well. Yes! Your read it right. For the uninitiated, a death hoax happens to be false news of a person’s demise. And while many celebs have come across such death hoaxes for themselves, it does get quite distressing not just for their respective families but also for their massive fan followings and often lead to a chaos with social media buzzing with condolence messages. However, the hoaxes were busted later by the celebrity or their loved one. Today, we bring you a list of 10 celebs who have fallen prey to a death hoax.

Paresh Rawal

It hasn’t been long when a news about Paresh Rawal’s demise had surfaced on the internet. A tweet claimed that he had passed away on May 14 at 7 am. While this left everyone shocked, Paresh busted the news with a witty tweet and wrote, “Sorry for the misunderstanding as I slept past 7am …!”

...Sorry for the misunderstanding as I slept past 7am ...! pic.twitter.com/3m7j8J54NF — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) May 14, 2021

Lucky Ali

Renowned singer Lucky Ali also became a victim of similar false news wherein there were reports about his COVID 19 diagnosis and subsequent early this month. However, Nafisa Ali rubbished the news and told ETimes, “I chatted with Lucky Ali 2-3 times today. He is fine. He does not have COVID. In fact, he has antibodies. He is busy planning his music and concerts. We were talking about virtual concerts happening and all such things. He is on his farm in Bengaluru and his family is there with him. I just spoke to him, everybody is fine.” Later Lucky also reacted to his death rumours on social media and wrote, “Hi everyone just addressing the rumours. I'm alive and well and resting in peace at home haha. Hope you all are staying in and staying safe. May God protect us all during this devastating time.”

Mumtaz

Veteran actress Mumtaz has been a victim of these death hoaxes quite a few times and it happened again in 2020. Reacting to the rumours, Mumtaz had shared a video message from London and said, “Hi, all my fans, I love you. See I am not dead. I am alive. I am not as ‘budhii’ (old) as they say. I still look presentable because of your blessing.”

Lata Mangeshkar

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar’s death rumours had surfaced after she was hospitalised in 2019. While several death rumours about Lata took the internet by a storm, her family had refuted the reports and clarified that the legendary singer was doing well. Her niece Rachana also spoke about it to a website and urged fans to ‘ignore all the fake reports’.

Dilip Kumar

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar has also fallen prey to the death hoax several times. It happened in 2017 after the social media was abuzz with the veteran actor’s unfortunate demise. However, he rubbished the news on Twitter and wrote, “I’ve been away from this medium for some time; my heart has been with all of you. Your greetings, dua’s and wishes have touched me immensely. Allah’s mercy has been upon us, my health has been much better this Ramazan. Could not fast due to regular medication and irregular sleep. God’s infinite mercy has been upon Saira and I. Your love and adulation for us can never be thanked enough.”

I've been away from this medium for sometime; my heart has been with all of you. Your greetings, dua's and wishes have touched me immensely — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) June 23, 2017

Farida Jalal

It was in 2017 when the reports of Farida Jalal’s sudden demise had surfaced on the internet. However, the veteran actress had slammed the rumours and told DNA, “I am hale and hearty. I don’t know where these baseless rumours are coming from. Initially, I laughed, but from last 30 mins my phone has been constantly ringing and everybody is asking the same question. It’s a bit irritating, I wonder why people spread such rumours.”

Avinash Tiwary

Avinash Tiwary, who has become a household name post his stint in Bulbbul, made the headlines after reports of his demise surfaced. Reacting to the rumours, he tweeted, “Not so soon guys. Who are these people... Where do they come from. Brother please improve your standard a little… Plzz. Thank you”.

Mukesh Khanna

Shaktimaan fame Mukesh Khanna had also come across his death hoax early this month and it got the actor fuming. The senior actor took to social media to bust the news and said, “I am here to inform you all that I am perfectly alright. I am very well. I am here to refute the rumours, I have been asked to refute them and that is what I want to do. I also wish to condemn those who spread such rumours. This is a problem with social media.”

Kirron Kher

Kirron’s death rumours were seen doing the rounds on social media in May this year. However, Anupam Kher had rubbished the news and said, “There is a rumour going around about #Kirron’s health. It is all false. She is doing absolutely fine. In fact, she got her 2nd vaccination done for COVID this afternoon.”

SRK’s massive fan following got a massive shock after there were reports about the superstar death in a plane crash in 2017. Refuting the reports, SRK had tweeted, “TGIF! Survived the week in spite of a plane crash, fatal accident on sets and yet another title of Imtiaz Ali film!”

Also Read: Paresh Rawal has THIS epic response to a rumour on social media about his death; Fans dig up Hera Pheri memes

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×