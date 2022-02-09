Lucky Ali pays tribute to late singer Lata Mangeshkar: Left an emotional and moral gap which is hard to fill

Legendary Lata Mangeshkar left for her heavenly abode on February 6. She breathed her last at Breach Candy Hospital. Many dignitaries including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and celebrities paid tribute to her. She was laid with full state honours at Shivaji Park, Mumbai. Popularly known as the 'Nightingale of India' was one of the most loved singers and had worked with many generations. Today, another popular singer Lucky Ali also paid tribute to her and mentioned that the void she has left will never be filled.

Lucky Ali wrote on Twitter, “The passing of our LataBai … has left an emotional and moral gap which will be hard to fill by anybody else.. she was a her own person and her work and life proved that. Whether it was singing for our nation or motivating the soldiers, or a long lost love or a deep loneliness.” Amitabh Bachchan had also written a blog for her and mentioned, “She has left us... The voice of a million centuries has left us .. her voice resounds now in the Heaven!”

Lata had recorded songs in over 36 Indian languages, including Hindi, Marathi, Bengali and a foreign languages. She received several accolades and honours throughout her career. In 1989, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award was bestowed on her by the Government of India.

She was also the recipient of three National Film Awards, 15 Bengal Film Journalists' Association Awards, four Filmfare Best Female Playback Awards, two Filmfare Special Awards, the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award and many more.

