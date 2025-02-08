Lucky Ali reveals desire for fourth marriage; recalls Hrithik Roshan’s reluctance to sing Ek Pal Ka Jeena
Singer Lucky Ali recently opened up about his wish to get married again and also shared an interesting anecdote from the recording of the song Ek Pal Ka Jeena.
Hrithik Roshan’s debut movie Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai recently completed 25 years since its release. The songs of the romantic thriller are popular to date, especially the actor’s dance number Ek Pal Ka Jeena. Lucky Ali, who voiced the iconic song, recently revealed Hrithik’s reluctance in singing it. The singer also expressed his desire for a fourth marriage.
Lucky Ali recently attended the 18th edition of Kathakar International Storytellers Festival. During the event, he was asked about his next dream to which he responded by saying, “Dream hai ki main shaadi karunga phir se (My dream is to get married again).”
For the uninitiated, Lucky Ali has been married three times before. According to News18, his first marriage was to an Australian woman Meghan Jane McCleary in 1996. The couple separated after a few years. In 2000, Lucky reportedly married Anahita, a Persian woman, which also ended in divorce. His third marriage was to model Kate Elizabeth Hallam. They parted ways in 2017.
During the festival, Lucky Ali also recalled the recording session of the song Ek Pal Ka Jeena from the movie Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. He shared, “While recording it, there were these lyrics ‘Honthon pe pyaas hai, milne ki aas hai.’ I told Hrithik ‘you are going to sing ‘aas hai’ on screen? People would laugh.’”
Lucky revealed that Hrithik Roshan then went to his father Rakesh Roshan, who was the director of the film. He said that the actor told his dad, “Papa I don’t want to sing ‘aas’ on screen.” The singer laughingly remembered that Rakesh Roshan asked him what he was teaching his son.
Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai was re-released in cinemas on January 10, 2025, Hrithik Roshan’s birthday. The film also marked the debut of actress Ameesha Patel. The cast of the movie includes Anupam Kher, Dalip Tahil, Mohnish Bahl, Ashish Vidyarthi, Satish Shah, Farida Jalal, and more. Netizens got nostalgic and relived the memories from 25 years ago.
Apart from Ek Pal Ka Jeena, Lucky Ali’s discography includes songs like Na Tum Jano Na Hum, Aahista Aahista, Hairat, and more.
