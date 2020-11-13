  1. Home
Lucky Ali’s video singing ‘O Sanam’ goes viral on social media; Leaves netizens nostalgic

Lucky Ali’s iconic number O Sanam got on social media trends after a video of the renowned singer went viral
Remember Lucky Ali? The singer who carved a niche for himself in the Indie pop genre during the 90s and was loved by millions. While he enjoyed a massive fan following and was known for giving some of the most soulful tracks, Lucky Ali has been away from the limelight for quite some time now. However, the renowned singer recently made to the headlines after a video of him singing his popular song ‘O Sanam’ went viral on social media.

In the black and white video, Lucky was seen singing an unplugged version of the song with his guitar during a live session. The video was shot by photographer Saad Khan who shared it on social media and it has been dishing out nostalgic vibes. In the video, Lucky was seen getting emotional at point and it was evident with his voice. The video left the netizens in awe of Lucky’s incredible talent. A Twitter user wrote, “Every God damn song of Lucky Ali. One reason why growing up 90s is best.” “Artists like Lucky Ali are seldom. Gem,” another Twitter user tweeted.

For the uninitiated, Lucky Ali happens to be a renowned singer, songwriter and musician. He is known giving songs like Hairat, O Sanam, Safarnama, Teri Yaadein Aati Hain, Tere Mere Sath Jo Hota Hai and Kitni Haseen Zindagi etc. Lucky Ali made his Bollywood singing debut with Mehmood and Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dushman Duniya Ka. However, his work into light with Hrithik Roshan’s 2000 release debut movie Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. Lucky had later done playback singing for movies like Sur, Bachna Ae Haseeno, Anjaana Anjaani and Tamasha.

