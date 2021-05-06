Lucky Ali says 'resting in peace at home haha' as he shuts down rumours of his death: May God protect us all

Recently, reports about the death of popular singer Lucky Ali came in and left everyone shocked. Putting an end to all speculation, Lucky Ali himself shared a post on Instagram and said that he is at his home.

In the past few days, fans of Lucky Ali have been worried about the popular singer as reports of his death had begun doing rounds. While Nafisa Ali shut the rumours down recently, now the O Sanam singer himself has taken to social media to respond to his death hoax. Lucky took to his Instagram handle and put an end to all speculation and rumours of his demise in a single post. Not just this, he prayed that everything gets better and COVID 19 crisis comes to an end.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Lucky shared a statement on rumours of his death. He wrote, "Hi Everyone. Just addressing the rumours. I'm alive and well and resting in peace at home. Haha. Hope you all are staying in and staying safe. May God protect us all during this devastating time." Earlier, senior star Nafisa Ali also spoke to a publication and confirmed that Lucky Ali was at his farmhouse with family in Bengaluru and that he and everyone was fine.

Take a look at Lucky Ali's statement:

A few months back, Lucky Ali was in the news as his video of singing O Sanam went viral on social media and fans went down a nostalgic trip with it. The singer has delivered massive chartbusters like O Sanam, Anjaani Raahon Mein and more. He also has crooned for several Bollywood stars including in his debut film, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. When his video of singing an acoustic version of O Sanam hit the internet, fans began missing him and post it, several other videos of the singer also began trending on social media.

