Ludo director Anurag Basu recalls how 'versatile' Rajkummar Rao excelled in Mithun Chakraborty inspired avatar

In a recent conversation, Ludo director Anurag Basu revealed that Rajkummar Rao 'excelled' in Mithun's avatar. Read on to know more.

Rajkummar Rao is on a roll as the actor's two new trailers launched in the last two weeks. While the first one was Chhalaang, the other film was Anurag Basu's Ludo which saw Rajkummar shine in an ensemble cast. The actor's never-before-seen avatar in Ludo's trailer took the audience by surprise as Rajkummar's Mithun-inspired avatar was a big hit. In the trailer, we see the actor dishing out names of popular food items at a restaurant in Mithun style and it is bound to crack you up.

In a recent conversation, director Anurag Basu revealed that Rajkummar 'excelled' in Mithun's avatar. Speaking to Mid-Day, Basu revealed how the 'Trapped' actor enhanced his act to play Mithun. He said, "Raj is a versatile actor. His character's back-story is funny. During the look tests that we conducted for him, he was fond of one where he looked like Mithun Chakraborty. He particularly excelled when he performed his first scene in that avatar."

Basu also revealed that he added a fight sequence in the film after the actor showed him a certain video. He said, "Initially, we did not have a fight sequence in that scene, but Raj was keen that we add one. When we were on set, he showed me a video of a fight breaking out at a Ram-Leela event, and we decided to incorporate it into our film."

Ludo's trailer was well-received and in fact netizens were quite disappointed that the film will not be releasing in theatres. Starring Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanya Malhotra, and Fatima Sana Shaikh among others, the film will release on Netflix on 12 November.

