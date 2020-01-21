Ludo: Fatima Sana Shaikh poses in a nightie as she shares BTS stills from her upcoming multistarrer

Fatima Sana Shaikh strikes a pose in a nightie as she shares BTS stills from her upcoming film Ludo.

Fatima Sana Shaikh has been roped in for Anurag Basu’s next directorial titled Ludo. The starlet will be seen sharing the screen with Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Sanya Malhotra. Its just January and she seems to be having a very busy 2020 already as the actress has signed three films. In addition to Ludo, Sana will also be seen in Bhoot Police and Sooraj Pe Mangal Bhari. She has three releases lined up for the year and the actress is leaving no stone unturned to ace them all.

Recently, Fatima Sana Shaikh gave us a sneak peek into her film Ludo as she shared a few BTS stills from the sets. The young starlet posed in a nightie and a helmet as seen in the pictures. "#ludo Trying to be saxy in a nightie and a helmet.@kerry_monteen", she captioned her picture. Sana is seen having fun as she poses on the hood of a car. Ludo is a multistarrer directed by Anurag Basu and bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar. It is a dark comedy anthology that boasts of a rich supporting cast starring Pankaj Tripathi, Asha Negi, Pearle Maaney, and Rohit Suresh Saraf.

Fatima Sana Shaikh shot to fame after featuring in starred Dangal where she received critical acclaim for her performance as Geeta Phogat. She also starred in Thugs Of Hindostan in a key role and shared the screen with Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan.

Also Read: Fatima Sana Shaikh on link up with Aamir Khan & effect of media: 'I don't want them to see me as a bad person

Credits :Instagram

Read More