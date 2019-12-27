Ludo First Look: Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao collaborate with Anurag Basu for their next film; Read Deets

Abhishek Bachchan, who was recently roped in for Bob Biswas, has now announced his next release as Ludo. Helmed by Anurag Basu, the movie will also star Rajkummar Rao, Aditya Roy Kapur etc in the lead.

It has been a year since Abhishek Bachchan was last seen on the silver screen with Anurag Kashyap’s 2018 release Manmarziyaan. And while his fans have been missing the junior Bachchan on the big screen, AB has come up with a perfect New Year gift for the cine buffs. The Happy New Year actor will be next seen in Anurag Basu’s upcoming directorial Ludo. Abhishek made the big announcement on social media as he unveiled the first look of the movie with an intriguing poster.

To note, apart from Abhishek, Ludo features an eclectic ensemble cast of, Rajkummar Rao, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanya Malhotra, and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The poster features a glimpse of four different stories, which will apparently be connected to each other. Although Abhishek didn’t divulge in much details about the movie, the first look poster has certainly got us excited about Ludo which will be hitting the screens in April 2020. Interestingly, the movie will mark Abhishek’s first collaboration with Anurag Basu who is returning to direction after over two years. His last directorial Jagga Jasoos starring and had failed terribly at the box office.

Take a look at Ludo first poster:

Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan has two more projects in his kitty at the moment. The Housefull 3 actor will be seen in Kookie Gulati directorial The Big Bull opposite Ileana D'Cruz. Besides, he has also been roped in to play the lead role in Bob Biswas. To recall, Bob Biswas, a poker-faced contract killer, is the fictional character from Vidya Balan’s 2012 release Kahaani. Helmed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh, Bob Biswas has been bankrolled by .

