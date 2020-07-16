  1. Home
Ludo First Look: Rajkummar Rao and Fatima Sana Shaikh share official glimpse from their 'high stakes game'

Ludo's Rajkummar Rao and Fatima Sana Shaikh took to social media to share a glimpse of their first official look and the baby intrigued us.
2020-07-16
News,Rajkummar Rao,fatima sana shaikh,LudoLudo First Look: Rajkummar Rao and Fatima Sana Shaikh share official glimpse from their 'high stakes game'
Anurag Basu's Ludo will now officially be making its way to OTT and ahead of the film's release, the makers dropped a brand new look of its characters. Lead cast actors Rajkummar Rao and Fatima Sana Shaikh took to social media to share a glimpse of their first official look. While Fatima is stunning in a red hot blingy dress, Rajkummar's hairstyle got our attention. However, the highlight of their first motion look is a toddler in Fatima's hands. 

Yes, you heard that right. In the picture, Fatima can be seen holding a baby in her arms as she and Rajkummar are seen walking through a dimly lit bazaar area with three other men. As for Rajkummar, the actor can be seen sporting a bag that holds everything a toddler would need.  

Sharing their official first looks, the actors captioned it as, "Watch four players take fate into their own hands in a high stakes game where nothing is a coincidence and everything is planned @anuragbasuofficial @bachchan @fatimasanashaikh @adityaroykapur @sanyamalhotra."  

Check it out below: 

Apart from Rajkummar and Fatima, the film stars an ensemble cast of Aditya Roy Kapur, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanya Malhotra, Pankaj Tripathi and Rohit Suresh Saraf in the lead roles. The film is a dark anthology comedy which was slated to release on April 24, 2020, but due to closure of cinema halls, it will now release on Netflix as part of the 17 upcoming originals. 

Credits :Pinkvilla

