Ludo First Song Aabaad Barbaad: Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanya Malhotra’s chemistry is a breath of fresh air

The first song of Ludo, titled as Aabaad Barbaad, features Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanya Malhotra and will strike a chord with your heart.

It hasn’t been long when Anurag Basu dropped in an intriguing trailer of his upcoming movie Ludo. It happens to be a multi-starrer dark comedy starring Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Pankaj Tripathi and others. While the trailer received attention from all walks of life, the makers have released the first song from the movie today and is titled as Aabaad Barbaad. Interestingly, the song is featured on Aditya and Sanya who have been sharing the screen space for the first time.

The song gave a beautiful glimpse of Aditya and Sanya’s sizzling chemistry and it came like a breath of fresh air for the audience. This new onscreen couple owned the screen and it was a treat to watch them together. Besides, it also gives a glimpse of the other three stories of the movie. To note, Aabaad Barbaad has come in the Arijit Singh’s soulful voice and will strike a chord with your heart. Interestingly, Sanya had given an insight into the theme of the song with a poster and wrote, “Life is indeed a game of Ludo! Stuck forever sometimes. Sometimes, constantly forward moving. You win everything, or you lose everything altogether!”

To note, Ludo revolves around four stories and an interconnected game like never before. Anurag has tied up the loose ends and connects these stories with the sole purpose of entertainment. As a result, the movie seems to be a high-octane game which is full of twists and turns. Bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu and Tani Basu, Ludo will be releasing on the digital platform on November 12.

Credits :YouTube

