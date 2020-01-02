Ludo: Rajkummar Rao is unrecognizable as he shares first look from Anurag Basu directorial; View PICS

Rajkummar Rao has recently shared his unrecognizable looks from the movie Ludo on his Instagram handle. Check them out.

If there is one movie which has been making the most number of headlines off late, it is definitely Ludo backed by Anurag Basu. It has been creating quite a lot of buzz in the media ever since its inception. The movie stars Rajkummar Rao, Aditya Roy Kapur, Abhishek Bachchan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Pankaj Tripathi and Rohit Suresh Saraf in the lead roles. It happens to be a comedy anthology which will be released on April 24, 2020.

Now, Rajkummar Rao has given a special New Year 2020 treat to all his fans by sharing his first look from the movie which is simply unbelievable! The national award – winning actor has shared two pictures – one in which he looks unrecognizable while dressed as a lady and another one in which he sports a retro outfit while riding a bike. As soon as the Stree actor shared this post on his Instagram handle, comments started pouring in from his fans and well - wishers all over the country.

Check out Rajkummar Rao’s unrecognizable looks from Ludo below:

A few days back, Ludo’s director Anurag Basu had shared the first poster of the movie on his Twitter handle. The much – awaited movie has been co – produced by Bhushan Kumar. Talking about Rajkummar Rao, the year 2019 has been quite lucky for him as he has acted in some amazing movies like Judgementall Hai Kya, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga and Made in China. Now in 2020, he has some interesting projects liked up apart from Ludo which include Shimla Mirchi, Roohi Afza and Chhalaang.

