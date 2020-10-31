Ludo Song Hardum Humdum: Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanya, Rajkummar starrer new track will hit right chords of hearts

The wait is over. The new song titled Hardum Humdum from the upcoming film Ludo is out. The music of the song is given by Pritam and is crooned by Arijit Singh. The new song features Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra.

After dropping the film’s intriguing trailer and the first song Aabaad Barbaad, the makers of the upcoming film Ludo are leaving no stone unturned to make it a massive hit. After months of teasing, they have finally released a new love track from the Anurag Basu directorial. The film that focuses on four equally intriguing stories, which intersect at some point, has an impressive star cast including Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Pankaj Tripathi.

As far as the new track is concerned titled Hardum Humdum, the lyrics have been penned by poet Sayeed Quadri. The music of the song is given by Pritam and is crooned by Arijit Singh. The track that takes the story forward and binds four narratives together features Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra. Ahead of its release, the Stree actor teased fans on Twitter and wrote, “Get ready to experience the feeling called ‘Forever’. Our new song, #HardumHumdum from Netflix’s #Ludo.”

Check out the song below:

On a related note, produced by Bhushan Kumar and Anurag Basu, Ludo will see Junior Bachchan in the role of a kidnapper Bittu. Giving an insight about his character, the Dhoom star had earlier shared a still from the movie and wrote, “Bittu, the character I play in #Ludo is your classic “hard exterior with a soft heart” kind of character. A challenge to portray but equally satisfying. I can’t wait till you all meet him. #LudoTheFilm drops on @netflix_in on the 12th of November.” The Anurag Basu directorial will be released on the digital platform on November 12.

