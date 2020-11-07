Ludo Song Meri Tum Ho: Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya starrer new track is a soulful number which is all about love

The wait is over. The new song titled Meri Tum Ho from the upcoming multi-starrer film Ludo is out. Check out the new song:

The makers of the upcoming multi-starrer film Ludo are leaving no stone unturned to make it a massive hit. After dropping the film's intriguing trailer and the songs Aabaad Barbaad and Hardum Humdum, they have now released the third song titled Meri Tum Ho. Directed by Anurag Basu, the film focuses on four equally intriguing stories which intersect at some point. It has an impressive star cast including Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Pankaj Tripathi among others.

Speaking of the new track, the third song from the film celebrates love. The track is sung by Jubin Nautiyal, Ash King and is written by Sandeep Srivastava and Shloke Lal. The new track is featued on Junior Bachchan, Fatima, Rajkummar Rao and Pankaj. Ahead of the release, T-Series dropped the poster on Twitter and captioned it as, “Need a song to dedicate to your forever love? We have you covered. #MeriTumHo releasing tomorrow on T-Series. Stay tuned! " Abhishek Bachchan also teased the fans by sharing a poster from the song on his Instagram story.

On a related note, the first song Aabaad Barbaad showed Aditya and Sanya’s chemistry. On the other hand, the second track that is out-and-out romantic song featured a montage of three couples, played by Rajkummar and Fatima, Aditya and Sanya and Rohit Saraf and Pearle Maaney, who are on their own quests. The romantic number binds these three love stories together.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Anurag Basu, Ludo will see Junior Bachchan in the role of a kidnapper Bittu. Giving an insight about his character, the Manmarziyaan star had earlier shared a still from the movie and wrote, “Bittu, the character I play in #Ludo is your classic “hard exterior with a soft heart” kind of character. A challenge to portray but equally satisfying. I can’t wait till you all meet him. #LudoTheFilm drops on @netflix_in on the 12th of November.”

