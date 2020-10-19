  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Ludo Trailer: After Aamir, Priyanka Chopra, Hrithik Roshan & others are in awe of Abhishek Bachchan starrer

As Abhishek Bachchan shared the trailer of Anurag Basu directorial Ludo, several celebs from the industry hailed the trailer.
4432 reads Mumbai
Ludo Trailer: After Aamir, Priyanka Chopra, Hrithik Roshan & others are in awe of Abhishek Bachchan starrerLudo Trailer: After Aamir, Priyanka Chopra, Hrithik Roshan & others are in awe of Abhishek Bachchan starrer
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Abhishek Bachchan, who had surprised his fans with his digital platform early this year, is once again making the headlines today. And this time for the recently released trailer of Anurag Basu directorial Ludo. The movie happens to be a dark comedy that comes with an interesting ensemble of cast which includes Abhishek, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh and others. The trailer has received attention from all walks of life and has taken the social media by a storm.

Interestingly, several celebs have lauded the trailer of Abhishek Bachchan starrer as he had shared the same on Instagram. Singing praises for Ludo trailer, Priyanka Chopra Jonas commented, “Looks so good!”. On the other hand, Hrithik Roshan called it ‘fantastic’ while Shilpa Shetty loved junior Bachchan’s stint in the trailer and mentioned that she can’t wait to watch the movie. She wrote, “Faaaaaaaab @bachchan looking great, can’t wait.” Meanwhile, AB’s Housefull 3 co-star Riteish Deshmukh also called the trailer ‘outstanding’.

Take a look at celebs reacting to Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi starrer Ludo trailer:

Earlier, Aamir Khan had also congratulated the team and requested filmmaker Anurag Basu to hold a virtual screening for some of his colleagues from the industry. He tweeted, “What a trailer!! Basu, hats off! Congratulations to the entire team! Can't wait to watch it. Kab tak wait karna padega? (How long will I have to wait?). He further added, “Basu, why don't you hold a virtual industry screening for some of your colleagues? Love. a.”

Also Read: Aamir Khan impressed by Anurag Basu's Ludo trailer; Asks director, 'kab tak wait karna padega?'

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Abhishek Bachchan's Instagram

You may like these
Hrithik Roshan’s Krrish 4 to have the superhero travel back in time? Priyanka Chopra not expected on board?
Hrithik Roshan with Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan; Which on screen pair is the best?
Hrithik Roshan: After Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone, the War actor to venture into Hollywood soon?
Ludo Trailer: Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Bachchan starrer paves way for hilarious memes that will crack you up
Ludo Trailer Reactions: Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek & Rajkummar's game leaves netizens thoroughly impressed
Hrithik Roshan hails terrific spirit of COVID doctor grooving to Ghungroo: Gonna dance as good as him someday

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement