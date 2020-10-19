Ludo Trailer: After Aamir, Priyanka Chopra, Hrithik Roshan & others are in awe of Abhishek Bachchan starrer

As Abhishek Bachchan shared the trailer of Anurag Basu directorial Ludo, several celebs from the industry hailed the trailer.

Abhishek Bachchan, who had surprised his fans with his digital platform early this year, is once again making the headlines today. And this time for the recently released trailer of Anurag Basu directorial Ludo. The movie happens to be a dark comedy that comes with an interesting ensemble of cast which includes Abhishek, , Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh and others. The trailer has received attention from all walks of life and has taken the social media by a storm.

Interestingly, several celebs have lauded the trailer of Abhishek Bachchan starrer as he had shared the same on Instagram. Singing praises for Ludo trailer, Jonas commented, “Looks so good!”. On the other hand, called it ‘fantastic’ while loved junior Bachchan’s stint in the trailer and mentioned that she can’t wait to watch the movie. She wrote, “Faaaaaaaab @bachchan looking great, can’t wait.” Meanwhile, AB’s Housefull 3 co-star Riteish Deshmukh also called the trailer ‘outstanding’.

Take a look at celebs reacting to Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi starrer Ludo trailer:

Earlier, had also congratulated the team and requested filmmaker Anurag Basu to hold a virtual screening for some of his colleagues from the industry. He tweeted, “What a trailer!! Basu, hats off! Congratulations to the entire team! Can't wait to watch it. Kab tak wait karna padega? (How long will I have to wait?). He further added, “Basu, why don't you hold a virtual industry screening for some of your colleagues? Love. a.”

