Ludo Trailer: Anurag Basu promises a high octane game full of twists & turns with Abhishek, Rajkummar & others

Anurag Basu is all set to surprise us with an ensemble-cast as the makers dropped the Ludo trailer below. Check it out.

"Ludo is life and life is Ludo."

Anurag Basu is back and this time the filmmaker is all set to surprise us with an ensemble-cast film. Starring Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Rohit Saraf, Fatima Sana Sheikh and Sanya Malhotra in the leading roles, the film revolves around four stories and an interconnected game like never before.

The makers of Ludo dropped the film's trailer today and each actor stands out in the almost three-minute long trailer. The trailer introduces us to Abhishek's first kidnapping and Rajkummar's quirky avatar to Dangal girls Sanya and Fatima's fresh onscreen appearances.

While on the surface, we see four different stories, Anurag ties up the loose ends and connects these stories with the sole purpose of entertainment. The result? A high-octane game which is full of twists and turns. Pankaj Tripathi is bound to grasp your attention with his dialogues like: "When luck suck, everyone f****d." Not to forget, Aditya and Sanya's onscreen pairing which screams love.

Abhishek has been paired opposite child artist Inayat Verma, Rajkummar Rao and Fatima Sana Sheikh feature together whereas Rohit Saraf and television presenter Pearle Maaney join hands to change their fate.

Check out Anurag Basu's Ludo trailer below:

Directed and written by Anurag Basu, the Netflix original film is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu and Tani Basu. The film is a dark anthology comedy and is slated to release on 12 November.

Loved it otr liked the trailer of Ludo? Let us know in the comments below.

