Ludo Trailer: Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Bachchan starrer paves way for hilarious memes that will crack you up

As Anurag Basu released the trailer of his multi-starrer dark comedy Ludo, it initiated a hilarious meme fest on social media.
Rajkummar Rao is a roll these days and there are no second thoughts for this. The actor is coming up with interesting movies and his massive fan following is in for a real treat. After winning hearts with Chhalaang trailer, he has come up with trailer of Anurag Basu directorial Ludo and it has left the viewers intrigued. Also starring Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ludo happens to be a dark comedy and revolves around four stories and an interconnected game like never before.

Featuring a great ensemble of cast, this Anurag Basu directorial seems to be a high-octane game which is full of twists and turns. While the makers have dropped the trailer today, it has received attention from all quarters with celebs like Aamir Khan rooting for the movie. On the other hand, it has also paved way for a meme fest on social media. Be it Rajkummar’s screaming expression, Pankaj’s ‘make a fresh start dialogue’ or AB’s kidney dialogues, several scenes from the trailer have been churned into hilarious memes by the netizens.

Earlier, Mr Perfectionist had sung praises for Luo trailer and wished the entire team. He wrote, "What a trailer!! Basu, hats off! Congratulations to the entire team! Can't wait to watch it. Kab tak wait karna padega? (How long will I have to wait?). Basu, why don't you hold a virtual industry screening for some of your colleagues? Love. a."

