Ludo Trailer: Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Bachchan starrer paves way for hilarious memes that will crack you up
Rajkummar Rao is a roll these days and there are no second thoughts for this. The actor is coming up with interesting movies and his massive fan following is in for a real treat. After winning hearts with Chhalaang trailer, he has come up with trailer of Anurag Basu directorial Ludo and it has left the viewers intrigued. Also starring Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ludo happens to be a dark comedy and revolves around four stories and an interconnected game like never before.
Featuring a great ensemble of cast, this Anurag Basu directorial seems to be a high-octane game which is full of twists and turns. While the makers have dropped the trailer today, it has received attention from all quarters with celebs like Aamir Khan rooting for the movie. On the other hand, it has also paved way for a meme fest on social media. Be it Rajkummar’s screaming expression, Pankaj’s ‘make a fresh start dialogue’ or AB’s kidney dialogues, several scenes from the trailer have been churned into hilarious memes by the netizens.
Take a look at meme based on Ludo trailer:
#LudoTrailer
When my leg accidentally touches the heated silencer pic.twitter.com/WEltdYBRDh
— bhargavprdip (@bhargav_prdip) October 19, 2020
#LudoTrailer
When there is no network in phone
Aeroplane mode* pic.twitter.com/epKhSFwSFX
— bhargavprdip (@bhargav_prdip) October 19, 2020
#LudoTrailer
*When your phone hangs*
Reset : pic.twitter.com/Vvj4F3q8wN
— A K i B (@akibaliii) October 19, 2020
#LudoTrailer
Ranbir Singh before buying a dress for deepika pic.twitter.com/Qsnj4qwZz4
— bhargavprdip (@bhargav_prdip) October 19, 2020
#LudoTrailer
When someone touches my food..
Me : pic.twitter.com/rIgbxEQ2oR
— TharkiTroller (@TharkiTroller) October 19, 2020
#LudoTrailer #LudoOnNetflix
My friend : Bhai "I phone 12" aa gya hai kese lu
Me: Bhai tere paas 2 kidney hai ek bech de
My friend : pic.twitter.com/JBod749l0W
— memepremii (@hiteshrathore31) October 19, 2020
#LudoTrailer #Ludo pic.twitter.com/lgpoU8S8a6
— Akanksha Singh (@NotAkankshax3) October 19, 2020
Me paying for my new iPhone 12: #LudoTrailer #LudoOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/1VA2GUUDVX
— Anwar Shaikh (@iamandy1987) October 19, 2020
Earlier, Mr Perfectionist had sung praises for Luo trailer and wished the entire team. He wrote, "What a trailer!! Basu, hats off! Congratulations to the entire team! Can't wait to watch it. Kab tak wait karna padega? (How long will I have to wait?). Basu, why don't you hold a virtual industry screening for some of your colleagues? Love. a."
