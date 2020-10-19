Ludo Trailer: Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Bachchan starrer paves way for hilarious memes that will crack you up

As Anurag Basu released the trailer of his multi-starrer dark comedy Ludo, it initiated a hilarious meme fest on social media.

Rajkummar Rao is a roll these days and there are no second thoughts for this. The actor is coming up with interesting movies and his massive fan following is in for a real treat. After winning hearts with Chhalaang trailer, he has come up with trailer of Anurag Basu directorial Ludo and it has left the viewers intrigued. Also starring Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ludo happens to be a dark comedy and revolves around four stories and an interconnected game like never before.

Featuring a great ensemble of cast, this Anurag Basu directorial seems to be a high-octane game which is full of twists and turns. While the makers have dropped the trailer today, it has received attention from all quarters with celebs like rooting for the movie. On the other hand, it has also paved way for a meme fest on social media. Be it Rajkummar’s screaming expression, Pankaj’s ‘make a fresh start dialogue’ or AB’s kidney dialogues, several scenes from the trailer have been churned into hilarious memes by the netizens.

Take a look at meme based on Ludo trailer:

#LudoTrailer

When my leg accidentally touches the heated silencer pic.twitter.com/WEltdYBRDh — bhargavprdip (@bhargav_prdip) October 19, 2020

#LudoTrailer

When there is no network in phone Aeroplane mode* pic.twitter.com/epKhSFwSFX — bhargavprdip (@bhargav_prdip) October 19, 2020

#LudoTrailer

Ranbir Singh before buying a dress for deepika pic.twitter.com/Qsnj4qwZz4 — bhargavprdip (@bhargav_prdip) October 19, 2020

#LudoTrailer #LudoOnNetflix

My friend : Bhai "I phone 12" aa gya hai kese lu Me: Bhai tere paas 2 kidney hai ek bech de My friend : pic.twitter.com/JBod749l0W — memepremii (@hiteshrathore31) October 19, 2020

Earlier, Mr Perfectionist had sung praises for Luo trailer and wished the entire team. He wrote, "What a trailer!! Basu, hats off! Congratulations to the entire team! Can't wait to watch it. Kab tak wait karna padega? (How long will I have to wait?). Basu, why don't you hold a virtual industry screening for some of your colleagues? Love. a."

Also Read: Ludo Trailer: Anurag Basu promises a high octane game full of twists & turns with Abhishek, Rajkummar & others

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×