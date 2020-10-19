Ludo Trailer Reactions: Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek & Rajkummar's game leaves netizens thoroughly impressed

From hilarious memes based on the dialogues from Ludo's trailer to praising performances of various actors, looks like Anurag Basu has managed to take everyone by surprise.

Anurag Basu and the cast of Ludo dropped the film's trailer on Monday afternoon and since then social media has been abuzz with praise for the action packed and entertaining trailer. The film which is a dark anthology comedy includes a talented ensemble cast of Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Rohit Saraf, Fatima Sana Sheikh and Sanya Malhotra. The film revolves around four stories and an interconnected game like never before.

The trailer received attention from all quarters as netizens took to social media to praise it. From hilarious memes based on the dialogues from the trailer to hailing performances of various actors, looks like Anurag Basu has managed to take everyone by surprise. In fact, a few Twitter users were disappointed that the film won't be releasing in theatres.

also was in awe of the Ludo trailer and wished the entire team. He wrote, "What a trailer!! Basu, hats off! Congratulations to the entire team! Can't wait to watch it. Kab tak wait karna padega? (How long will I have to wait?). Basu, why don't you hold a virtual industry screening for some of your colleagues? Love. a."

Check out Ludo trailer reactions below:

#LudoTrailer #Ludo what a trailer !!! didnt expect this muchhhh FUN . @TripathiiPankaj @RajkummarRao totally different role for you guys . Loved the trailer , waiting for the movie now #Netflix @juniorbachchan — tushar (@tusharr3121998) October 19, 2020

Strong Lallan vibes from @juniorbachchan in the #LudoTrailer.

High time we give him what he deserves, he's a kickass actor. — 6.023×10 (@AnmolLoonia) October 19, 2020

L.. Lovely

U.. Ultimate

D.. Dynamic

O.. Outstanding#LudoTrailer — THUGS OF (@prashantkawadia) October 19, 2020

Kinda sad it’s releasing on Netflix and not in cinemas, I’d have totally enjoyed this on the big screen #LudoTrailer — Za (@_zarcasm) October 19, 2020

AB This is pure madness on steroids!!!!! Love it and can't wait for Diwali this year. Love that look you gave to that little cute girl A+ for the concept, characters, team chemistry, production and direction!!! btw, did I mention I Looovvveeedd it? #LudoTrailer — Rohan #1ABjrFanChgo (@Abj007) October 19, 2020

Once Pritam told that, “Anurag’s film has a deadly script. It’s four crime stories connected by a thread. If Anurag can make the film as he narrated it, it will be something.” BANG ON! @basuanurag Looking forward ! #LudoTrailer #LudoOnNetflix https://t.co/C6OcIkOXnk — Ragothaman (@SRTRaghu) October 19, 2020

Only 2 actors shine bright in #LudoTrailer @TripathiiPankaj @RajkummarRao Their comic timings simply look impeccable. I wonder if there is any role they can't play. AB looks perfect in his sombre look while delivering dialogues. Rest of the cast looks fine. #Ludo — Being Desi (@TheVivekSharma) October 19, 2020

@RajkummarRao That monologue...What a great comic timing you have!!! Felt vibes like Mithun & Sanju Baba + Raj!!! #LudoTrailer Cast is amazing! Life in a metro jaise feel hai...kahaani alag! Story zyada nahi samjhi! Kidnapping+Masti+Golibaari! Hope it will not be complicated! — Jaison Upadhyay (@Beingjaison27) October 19, 2020

Even though Ludo's plot revolves around four different stories, Anurag connects them with the sole purpose of entertainment. The result is a high octane game that may keep you on the edge of your seat.

Directed and written by Anurag Basu, the Netflix original film is slated to release on 12 November on the streaming platform.

