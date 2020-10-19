  1. Home
Ludo Trailer Reactions: Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek & Rajkummar's game leaves netizens thoroughly impressed

From hilarious memes based on the dialogues from Ludo's trailer to praising performances of various actors, looks like Anurag Basu has managed to take everyone by surprise.
Anurag Basu Ludo poster. Ludo Trailer Reactions: Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek & Rajkummar's game leaves netizens thoroughly impressed.
Anurag Basu and the cast of Ludo dropped the film's trailer on Monday afternoon and since then social media has been abuzz with praise for the action packed and entertaining trailer. The film which is a dark anthology comedy includes a talented ensemble cast of Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Rohit Saraf, Fatima Sana Sheikh and Sanya Malhotra. The film revolves around four stories and an interconnected game like never before.   

The trailer received attention from all quarters as netizens took to social media to praise it. From hilarious memes based on the dialogues from the trailer to hailing performances of various actors, looks like Anurag Basu has managed to take everyone by surprise. In fact, a few Twitter users were disappointed that the film won't be releasing in theatres. 

Aamir Khan also was in awe of the Ludo trailer and wished the entire team. He wrote, "What a trailer!! Basu, hats off! Congratulations to the entire team! Can't wait to watch it. Kab tak wait karna padega? (How long will I have to wait?). Basu, why don't you hold a virtual industry screening for some of your colleagues? Love. a." 

Check out Ludo trailer reactions below:  

Even though Ludo's plot revolves around four different stories, Anurag connects them with the sole purpose of entertainment. The result is a high octane game that may keep you on the edge of your seat. 

Directed and written by Anurag Basu, the Netflix original film is slated to release on 12 November on the streaming platform.  

