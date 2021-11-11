Ludo turns 1: Here’s how Pritam’s music became the highlight of Abhishek Bachchan & Rajkummar Rao starrer

There is no denying that prolific director Anurag Basu is a man of a vivid imagination. Though Anurag’s films unlike JRR Tolkein’s world, are set in contemporary times, there is a sense of narrative going on in its own world. Ludo interconnects four different stories starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanya Malhotra, Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Sheikh, Abhishek Bachchan, Rohit Saraf, Pearle Maaney, and Pankaj Tripathi amongst others in a flawless way. Anurag is the master of absurd and he unabashedly expresses in Ludo. Anurag does not feel at a loss of an emotional throughline through Ludo does not specify where is it set, perhaps in Anurag’s vivid imagination.

One of the most important creative collaborations in Anurag’s life is with music director Pritam. Both of them have produced some of the finest music of the Hindi language of the 21st century so far including the albums of Barfi, Life in a Metro, Jagga Jasoos, Gangster, and now Ludo. The goofball comedies, which essentially Ludo is, have a reputation of emergence music, which is strictly related to the convenience of the narrative but Ludo is strictly mindblowing.

Ye Li Hai Meri Aankhon ne, Kasam Ae Yaar (Hardum Humdum Film Version)

Written beautifully by Sayeed Quadri, Arijit Singh’s voice suggests a low-key heartbreak mood that is partly seduced by the celebration of a heartbreak.

Meetha sa ye zeher main to peeta rahunga, tu khuda naa sahi main to sajde karunga (Aabaad Barbaad)

Penned soulfully by Sandeep Shrivastava, Pritam composes a foot-tapping rhythmic ballad that is essentially about the deepest form of love.

Lo dete hain tum tumhe kasam firr yaar, bahenge hum ashq main aankhon se hum (Hardum Humdum, Shilpa Rao version)

It is the astounding genius of Pritam to beautifully merge the sound of harmonium with impeccable retro techno beats.

