Ludo: When Rajkummar Rao and Fatima Sana Shaikh gatecrashed a baarat and danced amid a hectic shoot

Anurag Basu revealed the time when Rajkummar Rao and Fatima Sana Shaikh started dancing at a baarat during Ludo shoot.

Anurag Basu recently released the trailer for his upcoming film, Ludo. The story of the film will take viewers through a series of emotions across four distinct journeys that eventually meet at a crossroad. Ludo stars Abhishek A. Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Rohit Saraf, Pearle Maaney, Pankaj Tripathi, Asha Negi, Shalini Vats and Inayat Verma in pivotal roles and is one of the most awaited movies.

In an interesting revelation, Anurag Basu revealed how Rajkummar Rao and Fatima Sana Shaikh gatecrashed a baarat during the shoot. Rajkummar plays a flamboyant character named Alok in the film, while Fatima plays Pinky. During the shoot, the duo came across a baarat which was passing by and started dancing along with the baaratis, inviting the other crew members to join them. And then, everyone on set was a part of that baraat, including Anurag Basu.

Also Read: Ludo Trailer: Anurag Basu promises a high octane game full of twists & turns with Abhishek, Rajkummar & others

Anurag Basu recalled the incident and shared, “There was some issue with the costumes so the shoot was stalled for a while. Everyone was feeling low, which is when we saw a baarat passing by. Rajkummar and Fatima wanted to uplift the mood on set, so they started dancing in the baarat and one by one, everyone else joined in too, leaving the real baraatis stunned. I loved the scene so much that next day we created a ‘baarat’ and incorporated it in a scene for Ludo.”

Ludo releases on Netflix on 12th November 2020.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×