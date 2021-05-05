Ludo's editor Ajay Sharma passes away due to COVID 19; Shriya Pilgaonkar, Nikkhil Advani pay tribute

Ajay Sharma, who worked in several films, passed away in Delhi on Tuesday night. He was in the hospital for the last two weeks

In another tragic news, Bollywood editor Ajay Sharma passed away on Tuesday night. He died because of COVID 19 complications. As reported by The Indian Express, he was 30 years old and was survived by his wife and 4-year-old son. He has been part of many films including Jagga Jasoos, Ludo, Karwaan, and web show Bandish Bandits. This year many celebrities passed away due to COVID 19. His upcoming project was Rashmi Rocket starring . Celebrities Shriya Pilgaonkar, Nikkhil Advani and others paid tribute to the family.

Actress Shriya Pilgaonkar took to Twitter and wrote, “Devasted is an understatement. We lost Ajay Sharma today. Not just an incredibly fine editor but an absolute gem of a human being . Nothing makes sense.” Nikhil Advani wrote, “Gone too soon.” The media reports further claim that he was in ICU for the past two weeks and he breathed his last in New Delhi. The news has shocked the entertainment industry. He had been working in the industry for a long time.

Screen writer Aniruddha Guha also wrote on Twitter, “So many rallied together to try and save you. I’m sorry we couldn’t do more. RIP Ajay Sharma. You will live on through your work.”

The late editor had also worked in Indoo Ki Jawani, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Tum Mile, Rasbhari and The Great Indian Dysfunctional Family. Production banner RSVP Movies which will bankroll Rashami Rocket also paid tributes to Sharma on Twitter.

