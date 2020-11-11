Ludo's Pankaj Tripathi on how OTT's a great contributor in his career: People in my village now watch my shows

Pankaj Tripathi's next film Ludo will also be releasing on Netflix and the actor says that OTT allows the space to delve into characters deeper.

Pankaj Tripathi has taken us by surprise every single time he appears onscreen. Be it his wit and charm or his powerhouse acting, he never fails to make an impression. Pankaj Tripathi will be appearing in Anurag Basu's Ludo this week and he has already made a statement in the film's trailer. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, the actor reflected on the contribution of OTT in his career.

Tripathi thanked OTT because it is because of this medium that people in his village can now watch him perform. He said, "The contribution of OTT is huge to my career. In terms of reach, it’s huge. Even people in my village watch my shows. The cinema hall is 26 kilometers away from my village and it was not possible for them to catch all my films. But thanks to OTT, people are watching at my village. OTT ka bahut yogdaan hai mere career mein."

Tripathi's next film Ludo will also be releasing on Netflix and the actor says that OTT allows the space to delve into characters deeper. He said, "For me, the story is important, not the platform, I don’t care where my work is showcased. Before films, I used to do TV. For me there is no difference. The best part about OTT is that we have a lot of time and you can go into the depths of the character. Not just we actors but also writers and makers. That scope in cinema is far less that way. OTT has changed things a lot."

Anurag Basu's Ludo will be releasing on 12 November on Netflix and features an ensemble cast Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanya Malhotra, Rajkummar Rao and Fatima Sana Shaikh among others.

