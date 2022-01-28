lulia Vantur on leaving Salman Khan's shadow: Want to be known by my name, not as related to some person

Iulia Vantur has hit a record high in the music industry with the launch of 'Main Chala,' her latest collaboration with Guru Randhawa.

The amorous track's music video, which stars Salman Khan and Pragya Jaiswal, was released last Friday and has since racked up millions of views on YouTube. Recently, in an interview, the actress talked about the romantic track. However, what caught our attention was her speaking up about stepping out of Salman's shadow to create her own identity. lulia Vantur is rumoured to be Salman’s girlfriend. While the duo has denied the rumours, they are often spotted together.

In her interview with ETimes, when asked if the audience will get to see Salman and her together on screen soon, lulia revealed that she didn’t know. "We will see how this journey will go on. Of course, it is an honour, blessing and joy to work with Salman," she said. She also added that Salman is such a great person and a great actor and experienced in the field and that being around him, she has had the chance to learn a lot. However, she also said that at the moment, she felt that she wanted to work on her own identity. "I am working on that, especially because people don't know me so well here and I think it is important to do that."

Coming to the topic of finding her own identity, she was also asked about how difficult or easy it has been to step out of Salman Khan's shadow. She confessed that she has to put in the extra effort. She added that it comes with advantages and disadvantages. She said that the visibility helps a lot and also his input, his experience helps a lot. "But in the end, you have to put extra, extra effort to make a mark of your own for people to know you for your work and as Iulia, and not as someone who is associated with another person." She concluded by saying that everyone wants to be respected for their work.

