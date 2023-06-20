Lust Stories 2: Kajol, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay feature in intriguing posters; Fans can’t wait for the trailer

There has been a lot of buzz around Lust Stories 2, the second installment of Netflix’s critically acclaimed anthology film Lust Stories, right from the moment it was announced! The teaser of Lust Stories 2 was unveiled a few weeks ago, and the cast of the film left fans super excited. The ensemble cast includes Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia, Kajol, Neena Gupta, Kumud Mishra, Tillotama Shome, Amruta Subhash, Angad Bedi, and Mrunal Thakur. The trailer of Lust Stories 2 will be released tomorrow, and ahead of that, the makers have unveiled 4 posters of the anthology film.

Makers of Lust Stories 2 unveil posters of the film

Lust Stories 2 has been helmed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, R Balki, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Sujoy Ghosh. Netflix has shared 4 posters of the anthology film on Tuesday. The first poster shared by them features Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma. The two actors will be headlining Sujoy Ghosh’s segment in Lust Stories 2. In the poster, Tamannaah is seen wearing a maroon saree and has a goofy expression on her face. Meanwhile, Vijay Varma is seen in the background and is seen looking at a distance.

The next poster features Kajol and Kumud Mishra. Kajol is seen with a terrified expression on her face, while Kumud Mishra is seen standing behind her, looking cautious. The next poster shows Mrunal Thakur and Angad Bedi with happy expressions, while Neena Gupta is seen behind them. The final poster features Tillotama Shome and Amruta Subhash’s reflections in a mirror. “Not to be a tease, but #LustStories2 trailer releases tomorrow and we can’t wait!” read the caption of the post. Take a look!

Fans were impressed with the posters of Lust Stories 2, and while one Instagram user wrote, “The second slide characters just got chillssss,” another one commented, “Tilottama and Amruta (Fire emoji).”

The trailer of Lust Stories 2 will release tomorrow, June 21. The film will premiere on Netflix on June 29, 2023.

