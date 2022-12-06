Lust Stories 2: Mrunal Thakur and Angad Bedi’s short film is a light-hearted comedy film; Say reports

Lust Stories 2 , the much-awaited second season of the popular Netflix series Lust Stories , is gearing up for its release. As per the reports, the star-studded series is slated to release on the famous OTT platform, in the first quarter of 2023. The much-awaited anthology series will have four short films, helmed by R Balki, Konkona Sen Sharma, Sujoy Ghosh, and Amit Ravindernath Sharma. The short film helmed by R Balki will feature Mrunal Thakur and Angad Bedi, in the lead roles.

According to the latest reports published by India Today, the R Balki-directed segment in Lust Stories 2, which features Angad Bedi and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles, is a light-hearted comedy. Reportedly, the segment, which features senior actress Neena Gupta in a key role, revolves around the emotion of lust, with elements of humour, drama, and romance. "Mrunal and Angad’s short film has elements of drama and romance with a touch of a slice-of-life element in it. The main theme of the film is lust, as in not sexual, but the emotion of lust. Balki has a peculiar way of storytelling, so it will be interesting to see his take on lust," said a source close to the Netflix anthology.

About Lust Stories

The segment, which is helmed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma features popular actress Kajol as the central character. Konkona Sen Sharma has roped in talented actresses Amrita Subhash and Tilotama Shome to play the lead roles in her segment. Sujoy Ghosh's segment, on the other hand, features Vijay Verma and Tamannaah Bhatia as the protagonists. The first teaser of Lust Stories 2 is expected to be revealed in a few weeks.

For the uninitiated, the first season of Lust Stories had four segments, helmed by Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap, and Dibakar Banerjee. The anthology featured a stellar star cast including Radhika Apte, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Neha Dhupia, Bhumi Pednekar, Neil Bhoopalam, Manisha Koilara, Jaideep Ahlawat, Sanjay Kapoor, and others.