Lust Stories 2: Neena Gupta opens up on playing ‘dadi maa’; Says her role has started conversation around sex

The trailer of Lust Stories 2 released a few days ago. The anthology film features four short films directed by R Balki, Konkona Sen Sharma, Amit Ravindernath Sharma and Sujoy Ghosh. Neena Gupta, Angad Bedi and Mrunal Thakur star in R Balki’s short in Lust Stories 2. Neena Gupta is seen playing the role of dadi maa, and in the trailer, we saw a glimpse of her savage personality, in which she is seen giving advice to Angad and Mrunal. She is seen telling them, "Ek chhoti si gaadi lene se pehle test drive karte ho na, so shaadi se pehle no test drive?" Now, in a recent interview, Neena Gupta has opened up about why she decided to play a ‘dadi maa’ on screen and how she believes her role has started a conversation around sex.

Neena Gupta on how her role in Lust Stories 2 has started a conversation around sex

In a conversation with Indian Express, Neena Gupta was asked why she happily chose to play the role of dadi ma in Lust Stories 2. She replied, “Because if it was not dadi maa saying what I am saying then it would not have any impact. That is why it was important for a dadi maa to say these things which we have said in the film.” She further added that starting a conversation around sex is of the utmost importance for youngsters. She then shared her own experience, revealing that she herself had little to no knowledge about sex till she was in college. Neena Gupta recalled that growing up, until she was 12 or 13 years old, she never saw her parents sleep in a separate bedroom. “We didn’t know anything about sex. My mother never told me about what is sex, she never told me what are periods. When I was in college, my mother used to be so strict that she would not even let me go to watch a movie with my girlfriends.”

She also added that until she was in college, she believed that kissing can get women pregnant. “In the earlier times, the girl was given some information before she got married. They were told what would happen on the first night, so that she isn’t scared or the guy doesn’t run away. However, even then, women were told it was their job to deliver children and how they need to fulfil their ‘duty’ when their husband asks for sex,” said Neena Gupta. She further added that this is something that happens even today, and that things haven’t really changed a lot. Which is why she believes that Lust Stories 2 is important, and that her role has started the conversation in a big way.

Lust Stories 2 is all set to premiere on Netflix on June 29, 2023.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Tamannaah Bhatia opens up on her ‘no intimacy’ clause while doing South Indian films