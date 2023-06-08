Lust Stories 2: Rumoured couple Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma’s fun banter on Instagram is unmissable

Rumours about Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma’s relationship have been doing the rounds ever since the two were allegedly spotted ushering in New Year 2023 together in Goa. Prior to that, they were also seen attending Diljit Dosanjh’s concert together in December 2022. In the last few months, they have made several appearances together, further adding fuel to their dating rumours. Back in January, Pinkvilla exclusively informed that they met on the sets of Lust Stories 2, and that they are headlining director Sujoy Ghosh’s segment in the anthology. The teaser of Lust Stories 2 was released a few days ago, which further confirmed the same. Now, Vijay Varma was seen cheering for the ‘lovely ladies’ of Lust Stories 2, and was also seen engaging in fun banter with Tamannaah Bhatia.

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma’s fun banter on Instagram

Lust Stories 2 will soon premiere on Netflix, and ahead of that, the ladies starring in the anthology film- Konkona Sen Sharma, Mrunal thakur, Kajol, Neena Gupta, Tamannaah Bhatia, Amruta Shubhash and Tillotama Shome- graced the cover of a magazine. ‘The seven wonders’ was written on the cover. Sharing this cover, Vijay Varma wrote, “The lovely ladies of #LustStories2.” He also tagged them all and dropped heart emojis. In another Instagram story, Vijay cheekily added, “@netflix_in what's the process of signing up to be the 8th wonder? Asking for a freind.”

Vijay’s rumoured girlfriend Tamannaah Bhatia re-shared Vijay’s story, and jokingly wrote, “Don't you have like 8 projects with @netflix_in,” along with several laughing emojis. Check it out below!

Taamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma’s rumoured relationship

In January, a source close to the development informed Pinkvilla that Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma’s first proper meeting was on the sets of Lust Stories 2. “They hit it off from the word go, and deeply admire each other’s work. They are in a happy space. Meanwhile, Sujoy’s short in the anthology is an out-and-out thriller, which is amazingly combined with the theme of lust,” said the source. They shot for their segment of Lust Stories 2 at the Mehboob Studios in Bandra for 6 days.

