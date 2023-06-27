Lust Stories 2 Screening: Vijay Varma-Tamannah Bhatia make an entry together, Mrunal Thakur and others join

Lust Stories 2, the highly anticipated anthology film is slated to be released on Netflix soon. The much-awaited project, which is a sequel to the OTT blockbuster Lust Stories which was released in 2018, has been garnering attention with its excellent promos. Ahead of the grand release, the makers of the multi-starrer held a grand screening event for the film in Mumbai, on June 27, Tuesday, night.

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia attend Lust Stories 2 screening

The much-loved new couple in the industry, Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia surprised the paparazzi and netizens by arriving at the grand screening event of Lust Stories 2, together. The lovebirds walked hand-in-hand, and posed together for pictures, before entering the venue to join the rest of the cast and crew members. Interestingly, Tamannaah and Vijay also honored the photographers by posing with them for selfies.

As always, Vijay Varma looked supremely stylish in a black jacket with statement block prints on its left shoulder. The talented actor paired the jacket with a matching black shirt with a similar print and a pair of black wide-leg trousers. He completed his look with a pair of black leather shoes. Tamannaah Bhatia, on the other hand, looked gorgeous in a white shirt and black corset skirt. She completed her look with a half ponytail, dewy make-up, minimal jewelry, and a pair of black heels.

Check out Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma's pictures, below:

Team Lust Stories 2 attend the screening

The rest of the cast and crew members, including Mrunal Thakur, director Konkona Sen Sharma, Amruta Subhash, Angad Bedi, Saiyami Kher, director Ashwini Iyer Tiwari, and others were also spotted at the screening of Lust Stories 2, on Tuesday night. However, Kajol, Neena Gupta, and Tilotama Shome gave the event a miss due to their busy schedules. Angad Bedi attended the event with his wife Neha Dhupia, while Konkona and Amruta walked in together.

Check out the pictures below:

About Lust Stories 2

As you may know, the upcoming Netflix anthology film which is based on the 'lust' emotion, reportedly features four segments aka short movies directed by R Balki, Konkona Sen Sharma, Sujoy Ghosh, and Amit Ravindernath Sharma. Lust Stories 2, which features a stellar star cast including Kajol, Kumud Mishra, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Neena Gupta, Mrunal Thakur, Angad Bedi, Tillotama Shome, Amruta Subhash, and others, will have its grand release on June 29, Thursday.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Tamannaah Bhatia on watching Lust Stories 2: ‘If someone enters the room, don’t panic and pause…’