Lust Stories 2: Tamannaah finds out there's 'more than kissing scene'; Vijay Varma asks ‘Who’s my co-star?’

The teaser of Netflix’s Lust Stories 2 released a few days ago, and left fans super excited for the second installment of the critically acclaimed anthology film! Since then, the makers have been sharing some really fun promotional videos of Lust Stories 2, further piquing viewers’ curiosity about the film. Lust Stories 2 features a brilliant ensemble cast including Amruta Shubhash, Angad Bedi, Kajol, Kumud Mishra, Mrunal Thakur, Neena Gupta, Tamannaah Bhatia, Tillotama Shome and Vijay Varma. Now, Netflix has released another fun promotional video titled ‘Cast Stories 2’ and it shows the cast members’ hilarious reactions when reading the script!

Lust Stories 2 promo video featuring Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia, Kajol

The promo video begins with Vijay Varma, Kajol and others reading the script of Lust Stories 2. Kajol says, “You mean Love Stories 2, right?" Tamannaah Bhatia is surprised to find out there’s a kissing scene and ‘more than a kissing scene’. Meanwhile, Neena Gupta says, “I love lust!” but she is told, "Madam daadiji ka role hai" to which she replies, "So? Daadiji can't lust or what?" Vijay Varma then asks if Vicky Kaushal was busy, since he was approached to play the part. He asked, “Am I the face of lust?” further adding, “I think I’m the face of lust.” Meanwhile, Tamannaah, who seemed worried about ‘more than kissing scenes’ suggested, “Can I hold hands instead? Like really passionately. What about a hug? Like a passionate hug?”

Kajol, on the other hand, is disappointed that there is not one single scene in ‘sarson ke khet’. She also added that she wants her character to be named Anjali. Meanwhile, Tamannaah and Vijay are heard asking who their co-stars are. When Tamannaah is told her co-star is Vijay, she loudly exclaimed, “Deverakonda?” When told about being cast opposite each other, they both blushed and replied, “Yeah, cool.” Meanwhile, in the end, Kajol suggests a hilarious title for Lust Stories 2. She says, “Every love story is a lust story too, right? Toh kyu na hum is picture ka naam rakhe 'Kabhi Pyaar, Kabhi Lust'? Hit hogi!”

For the unversed, Tamannaah Bhatia recently confirmed that her relationship with Vijay Varma began on the sets of Lust Stories 2. She said that he is her ‘happy place’.

Lust Stories 2 has been helmed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, R Balki, Konkona Sen Sharma and Sujoy Ghosh. It will release on Netflix on June 29, 2023.

