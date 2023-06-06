Lust Stories 2 Teaser: A mix of Neena Gupta, Kajol's humor, Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma's romance and more

Netflix’s critically acclaimed anthology film Lust Stories, which released in 2018, is back with the second installment! The digital streaming platform released the teaser of Lust Stories 2, and this time the anthology will be helmed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, R Balki, Konkona Sen Sharma and Sujoy Ghosh. Lust Stories 2 features a brilliant ensemble cast that features Amruta Shubhash, Angad Bedi, Kajol, Kumud Mishra, Mrunal Thakur, Neena Gupta, Tamannaah Bhatia, Tillotama Shome and Vijay Varma.

Lust Stories 2 teaser out

The teaser of Lust Stories 2 was unveiled on Tuesday afternoon. The teaser begins with Neena Gupta advising someone that they should do a ‘test drive’ before marriage. She is seen saying, “Ek chhoti si gaadi lene se pehle test drive karte ho na? Toh shaadi se pehle no test drive?” Kajol is then seen laughing, while we also get glimpses of Vijay Varma, Mrunal Thakur, and others. In the teaser, we see brief glimpses of the four stories in the anthology, including the one that features rumoured couple Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma together.

Sharing the teaser, Tamannaah Bhatia wrote, “Love or lust… you decide. #LustStories2 Coming soon, only on @netflix_in!” while Neena Gupta captioned it, “Kickstarting this sweet, spicy and a tad bit lusty journey with a test drive! Are you ready for the destination? #LustStories2 is coming soon, only on @netflix_in.” Onefan commented, “yayy! so glad to see stories of indian women being told by such powerful actors. better be good.” Meanwhile, another fan reacted to rumoured couple Tamannaah and Vijay sharing screen space, and wrote, “Omg, those two together on screen finally.” Check out the teaser below!

In other news, rumours of Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia's relationship began on New Year 2023. Back then, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma met on the set of Lust Stories 2. The actors will headline director Sujoy Ghosh’s segment in Lust Stories 2. Back then, a source informed us, “Tamannaah and Vijay’s first proper meeting was on the sets of their Sujoy Ghosh film. They hit it off from the word go, and deeply admire each other’s work. They are in a happy space. Meanwhile, Sujoy’s short in the anthology is an out-and-out thriller, which is amazingly combined with the theme of lust."

