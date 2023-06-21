Lust Stories 2 Trailer: Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Kajol starrer promises ‘thoda lust’ and lot of romance

There has been massive excitement for Lust Stories 2 ever since it was announced. The teaser of the second instalment of Netflix’s critically acclaimed anthology film Lust Stories was released a few weeks ago. Lust Stories 2 features a talented ensemble cast including Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia, Kajol, Neena Gupta, Kumud Mishra, Tillotama Shome, Amruta Subhash, Angad Bedi, and Mrunal Thakur. Yesterday, the makers dropped four posters of Lust Stories 2, one for each short film of the anthology, and revealed that the trailer would be unveiled today. Now, the trailer of Lust Stories 2 is finally out, and it looks quite interesting!

Lust Stories 2 Trailer OUT

The trailer of Lust Stories 2 opens with Neena Gupta comparing the human body to a 'volcano like Mount Fuji' which is only satisfied once it erupts. The trailer then shows Tillotama Shome, in disbelief of what she just saw. We then get a glimpse of Kajol and Kumud Mishra, in which he is seen asking her why she fired their domestic worker. Kajol replies that she didn't fire her, instead, she left herself. Post that, the trailer switches to Neena giving advice to Angad and Mrunal. She is seen telling them, "Ek chhoti si gaadi lene se pehle test drive karte ho na, so shaadi se pehle no test drive?"

We then see Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma's story, and Vijay is seen asking her why she left him ten years ago. Tamannaah points out that he is now married, and that they shouldn’t be doing this. Sharing the trailer of Lust Stories 2, Kajol wrote, “Ab violin bhi bajega, dil bhi dhadakega aur thoda lust aur bauth sara pyaar bhi hoga #LustStories2, releasing on 29th June, only on @netflix_in.” Check out the trailer below!

Lust Stories 2 consists of four short film segments directed by R Balki, Konkona Sen Sharma, Amit Ravindernath Sharma and Sujoy Ghosh.

