Luv Ranjan Marriage: Is this where Ranbir, Shraddha, Kartik will celebrate filmmaker's big day in Agra?; PICS

Director Luv Ranjan is all set to get married to his long-time girlfriend. Ever since the news of his wedding has come out all eyes are on him. We recently spotted Arjun Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor at the airport and everyone is wondering that have they left to attend the wedding ceremony of Pyaar Ka Punchnama director. Although there is not much information about the wedding yet, we have got our hands on some inside pics from the venue.