Luv Ranjan REVEALS Ranbir Kapoor 'has still not taken his money' for TJMM; Says 'He hasn’t failed me'

Ranbir Kapoor is currently enjoying rave reviews and positive reactions from the audience for his recently released film, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. Directed by Luv Ranjan, the film marks Ranbir's first collaboration with Shraddha Kapoor. It also stars Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor and Anubhav Singh Bassi in important roles. Fans are loving the chemistry between Ranbir and Shraddha and even the songs of the film are ruling on social media. Recently, in an interview Luv revealed something about Ranbir that left us in shock.

Luv Ranjan reveals Ranbir Kapoor has still not taken money for TJMM

In a conversation with a tabloid, Luv Ranjan was quoted saying ‘He has still not taken his money from me. There is a time in your life when you have to tell the other person that I am in need of this thing right now. So, in the last four years, he hasn’t failed me.’ Furthermore, Ranbir also talked about Luv putting everything on line for the film. He said ‘I have heard that when my grandfather made films, houses would be mortgaged and my grandmother’s jewellery was mortgaged. That kind of putting your skin in the game, that level of madness to make movies, I always respect that. I feel this will be fun now because someone has put their life on the line to make a film. It sounds crazy to do all this for a film but there is respect too.’

About Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

The romantic drama, which is helmed by Luv Ranjan, features Ranbir Kapoor in the role of Rohan Arora aka Mickey, a break-up specialist. Shraddha Kapoor essayed the role of his lady love, Nisha Malhotra aka Tinni. The project features senior actress Dimple Kapadia, producer Boney Kapoor, Anubhav Singh Bassi, Hasleen Kaur, Monica Chaudhary, baby Inayat Verma, and others in supporting roles. Pritam composed songs and the original score for the project.

