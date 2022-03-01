Luv Ranjan’s untitled film starring Ranbir Kapoor & Shraddha Kapoor gets a release date

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor are the two most promising actors of Bollywood. The stars enjoy a huge fan following on social media and their fans wait to watch their films. Here is some good news for all Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor stans as today, the newlywed filmmaker Luv Ranjan announced that his untitled film will be releasing next year on March 08, 2023, on the auspicious occasion of Holi. To note, the movie will mark Shraddha and Ranbir’s first collaboration ever.

Luv Ranjan Films, the filmmaker's production house, took to their Instagram handle to share the news. A note was posted to announce the big news. It read, “Luv Ranjan’s untitled next featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor will release in cinemas on Holi, March 08, 2023. Produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, presented by Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar.” As soon as the news went out, fans couldn't control their excitement to see the stars and their new chemistry. A fan commented, “Can’t wait for 2023! Please come soon”. Another fan wrote, “Looking forward only for our hero RK.” A fan wrote, “Can’t wait” along with a red heart emoticon.

See Luv Ranjan's post here:

Earlier, a source close to Pinkvilla had informed that Shraddha Kapoor has resumed the shooting for the yet-to-be-titled film amid the hectic schedule. Revealing that Shraddha is juggling a hectic shoot schedule, a source close to the development said, "Shraddha had resumed shoot for Luv Ranjan's next in Mumbai recently. She is also juggling the shoot of the film with her brand commitments this month. It's going to be a hectic schedule for her, hopping from one city to another for various projects."

