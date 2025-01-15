Luv Ranjan produced Marathi film Devmanus starring Mahesh Manjrekar and Renuka Shahane locks THIS release date
Filmmaker Luv Ranjan is set to venture into Marathi cinema with the Mahesh Manjrekar and Renuka Shahane starrer Devmanus, which has now received a release date.
Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg’s Luv Films has produced many popular Bollywood movies like Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, De De Pyaar De, and more. They are now set to enter Marathi cinema with the film Devmanus. Starring Mahesh Manjrekar, Renuka Shahane, and Subodh Bhave, the movie has locked a theatrical release date: April 25, 2025.
Devmanus is one of the most awaited Marathi films of the year. It promises to be a gripping story that will keep the audience hooked to their screens. The film features Mahesh Manjrekar, Renuka Shahane, Subodh Bhave, and Siddharth Bodke in key roles. Directed by Tejas Deoskar, the movie is being produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg. It is all set to release on April 25, 2025.
In a statement, director Tejas Deoskar revealed that Devmanus will delve into deep emotions and keep the viewers engaged. He praised his cast and shared that he couldn’t wait for the audience to experience the story.
Producer Luv Ranjan expressed his excitement about venturing into Marathi cinema. He stated, “Maharashtra's rich cultural heritage, with a legacy of art, music, and storytelling, has inspired generations. We are thrilled to step into the rich and vibrant world of Marathi cinema.” Ranjan added that their film was a celebration of the land and the spirit of the people.
Producer Ankur Garg shared that it was a proud moment for their company as they step into Marathi cinema and embrace the cultural heritage of Maharashtra. He was also excited about the collaboration with the cast and the director. Garg added, “We aim to deliver a memorable experience and mark this the beginning of many Marathi films to come from us.”
The upcoming projects of Luv Films include Ajay Devgn’s De De Pyaar De 2, a biopic on Sourav Ganguly, and others.
ALSO READ: The Secret of the Shiledars OTT Release Date: Here’s when and where to watch Rajeev Khandelwal and Sai Tamhankar’s series from Munjya director